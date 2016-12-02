‘Wallet-free future’: NSW drivers' licences to go digital

Drivers' licences in NSW are set to go digital as of 2019, following the success of digital fishing, gambling and liquor permits.

‘Wallet free-future’: NSW drivers licences go digital

“If you carry a smartphone in your pocket and you’re looking forward to a wallet-free future, digital licences make so much sense,” Services Minister Dominic Perrottet said Thursday.

While the standard hard copy licences will still be available and accepted, the new digital licence is expected to be popular among younger generations as smart phones continue to transition out the need for a wallet.

Password protected, the digital licence will emulate the security features of online banking apps.

The rollout is coming a year later than initially promised by the state government due to teething problems but follows the introduction of the Opal Card and abolishment of car registration stickers in an environmentally friendly move.

As smartphone users are well aware, the more you rely on your device, the quicker your battery drains, leaving you unable to book that midnight Uber.

However, such excuses will not fly with authorities who have warned motorists to ensure their devices are charged or risk a fine if they’re unable to produce a copy of their licence.