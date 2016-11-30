Toddler 'soaked in blood' as 16 injured in Sydney food court gas explosion

A gas explosion ripped through a food court and injured 16 people, including two children, in Sydney's bustling Chinatown district on Tuesday night.

Smoke poured from the loading dock of the food court about 7.30pm on the corner of Sussex and Little Hay streets in Haymarket, a NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.

The force of the blast shattered windows and blew out a door, forcing hundreds to evacuate surrounding buildings.

The area is being further evacuated as gas continues to leak from pipes, the shut-off valve having been damaged in the blast.

Fire trucks and ambulances filled the popular restaurant strip for five hours to treat the two children and 14 adults who were injured by flying glass and debris.

The most seriously injured was a toddler.

Inspector Brian Lakin from the NSW Ambulance service told 7 News majority of injuries were cuts and minor burns.

Seven of those injured have been transported to hospital.

Witnesses told 7 News they heard a “loud bang that sounded like a truck crashing” before hearing a man screaming.

Another witness said: “We heard this massive big bang and this father got thrown across the road."

“People on the other side are a bit injured. They have big chunks out of their head."

Witness Shannon Browning said the injured toddler had nasty gashes on his forehead and a cloth over his head as well that was soaked in blood.

The building's sprinkler system activated and the fire did not spread to any neighbouring properties.

Specialist crews were brought in to dig up the road and find the exact pipe affected.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the explosion occurred.