News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Toddler 'soaked in blood' as 16 injured in Sydney food court gas explosion

Yahoo7 News /

A gas explosion ripped through a food court and injured 16 people, including two children, in Sydney's bustling Chinatown district on Tuesday night.

0303_1800_nsw_mardi
2:37

500,000 people gather for Mardi Gras festivities
0302_tms_cher
1:48

Cher butts heads with Donald Trump on Twitter
0302_sun_weather
3:04

It's not too early for giant champagne, is it Sam Mac?
0301_1600_nat_murder
0:23

Man charged with 22-year-old's murder
0227_1800_syd_lawyer
1:03

Sydney lawyer arrested for alleged fraud
Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0:57

Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0223_1800_BRI-Phone
0:28

Social media star slammed for driving while filming herself on her phone
Gas Explosion Causes Large Fire at Taiwan Refinery
3:20

Gas Explosion Causes Large Fire at Taiwan Refinery
Mother, son found dead in Sydney home
1:07

Mother, son found dead in Sydney home
Cyclist Stumbles Wrong Way Through Sydney Lane Cove Tunnel
1:43

Cyclist Stumbles Wrong Way Through Sydney Lane Cove Tunnel
Salt and Straw using food waste in seasonal flavors
3:40

Salt and Straw using food waste in seasonal flavors
EpiPen maker warned by FDA after voluntary recall
2:07

EpiPen maker warned by FDA after voluntary recall
 

Smoke poured from the loading dock of the food court about 7.30pm on the corner of Sussex and Little Hay streets in Haymarket, a NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.

The force of the blast shattered windows and blew out a door, forcing hundreds to evacuate surrounding buildings.

Two children and 14 adults were injured by flying glass and debris. Photo: 7 News

The area is being further evacuated as gas continues to leak from pipes, the shut-off valve having been damaged in the blast.

Fire trucks and ambulances filled the popular restaurant strip for five hours to treat the two children and 14 adults who were injured by flying glass and debris.

The most seriously injured was a toddler.

Inspector Brian Lakin from the NSW Ambulance service told 7 News majority of injuries were cuts and minor burns.

Seven of those injured have been transported to hospital.

Seven people have been taken to hospital, with ambulance and fire crews at the scene. Photo: 7 News

The blast occurred in a loading dock in Sydney's Chinatown on Tuesday night. Photo: 7 News

Witnesses told 7 News they heard a “loud bang that sounded like a truck crashing” before hearing a man screaming.

Another witness said: “We heard this massive big bang and this father got thrown across the road."

“People on the other side are a bit injured. They have big chunks out of their head."

Witness Shannon Browning said the injured toddler had nasty gashes on his forehead and a cloth over his head as well that was soaked in blood.

The area is being further evacuated as gas continues to leak from pipes. Photo: 7 News

The building's sprinkler system activated and the fire did not spread to any neighbouring properties.

Specialist crews were brought in to dig up the road and find the exact pipe affected.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the explosion occurred.

Back To Top