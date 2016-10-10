News

Hero neighbours rescue mates trapped in wreckage of fiery crash

Ashlee Mullany
Yahoo7 News /

Three men escaped from a burning car after their vehicle slammed into a power pole and burst into flames on NSW's Central Coast.

Dramatic footage shows the moment residents risked their own safety to pull one of the men from the Umina Beach wreckage before a fireball erupted, gutting the car.

Dramatic footage shows the moment residents risked their own safety to pull one of the men from the wreckage before a fireball erupted, gutting the car.

"Has someone died?" a man asks the occupants.

"No," comes a reply.

"Are youse alright?" he follows up.

"Not really, no," a man can be heard in the video.

Zak Rowe, 18, was flown to to John Hunter Hospital and remains in a serious condition. Picture: 7 News

One of the rescuers, Kelly Piper, said one victim "was quite wedged in", so a passenger freed from the back seat came around and helped to pull him out.

"We dragged him onto the grass," she told 7 News.

"I think adrenaline just kicked in so I didn't really think about what I was trying to do, I was just trying to get the poor kid out."

Stuart Reeves (pictured) and Luke Hampton were also taken to hospital. Picture: 7 News

Ms Piper said she held the man's hand and tried to keep him calm until the ambulance arrived.

"I was just reassuring him, and talking to him, and letting him know that I was there."


Superintendent Danny Sullivan said the residents were brave to put their lives on the line.

"I have nothing but praise for those local residents and the bravery they showed to get these men from the vehicle," he said.

Zak Rowe, 18, was flown to John Hunter Hospital and remains in a serious condition.

His mates, 21-year-old Stuart Reeves, and 29-year-old Luke Hampton were also taken to hospital.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames moments after slamming into a power pole. Picture: 7 News

The car's number plate was imprinted onto the power pole. Picture: 7 News


The speed limit on Ryans Road is only 50km/h, but witnesses say they heard a car accelerating seconds before a loud bang.

The impact of the crash cut power to the street and left the numberplate imprinted on the power pole.

"All of a sudden a massive bang went off and we came out the front and there was a car in the middle of the on fire," a witness Nathan told 7 News.

Police are investigating how fast the vehicle was driving.

