A murderer who killed his wife and children after a threesome-gone-wrong is reportedly living a lonely life in Sydney and is ‘open’ to finding love again.

Sydney threesome murderer free from prison and ready to find new romance: report

The Daily Telegraph reports Sandor Cikos is living a solitary life in a cheap flat above a Leichhardt pub after being released from his 16 year sentence for killing his de facto wife and two children in December 1999.

Cikos was jailed for 21 years for beating Allison Penrose to death with a pipe before choking their children Jake, 4, and 18-month-old Travis to death at West Dapto.

During his trial, a court found Cikos had murdered Ms Pensrose after she convinced him to have sex with one of her friends while she watched.

However, she quickly changed her mind and almost immediately began to berate Cikos, who she said should not have succumbed to the drunken advances of the two women.

Ms Penrose insisted Cikos kill the other woman, after become consumed with jealously, threatening to have him killed if the other woman was not dead by February 2000.

Instead, Cikos bludgeoned his de facto wife to death before murdering their children.

"He felt he had to do something and killing her (Ms Penrose) seemed to be the only thing he could do," Justice Dunford said.

He then murdered the children to prevent them growing up without their mother, and in the knowledge that their father had killed her.

The Daily Telegraph now reports the 55 year old is living alone in a small and darkened flat, spending his days watching videos on his mobile phone.

The paper said a source close to the convicted killer said he was now hoping to find a new partner.

“He has been saying he is lonely and open to finding love. Seriously? After what he did? Who’d be crazy enough to date him?” the source is quoted as saying.

Even Cikos own mother thinks he is best to put ideas of romance out of his head.

“I don’t want him to ever meet anyone,” the 82 year old told News Corp.

“I visited him every fortnight in prison and told him, ‘Get these women out of your head — they’re bad for you, they turn your head.’ ”