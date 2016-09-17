News

Man throws cat over fence
Man caught on camera hurling cat at neighbour's house

Sydney mum 'deliberately' crushed between two cars

Amelia Brace
7News Sydney /

A Sydney woman has been left with shocking injuries after being crushed between two cars in what police say was a deliberate attack.

The victim was allegedly target as part of a violent neighbourhood dispute which escalated with almost deadly consequences.

Ruth Limn, 50, was taken to Liverpool Hospital late on Friday night with series leg and head injuries.

Her son Shane Limn became emotional while speaking about the injuries he witnessed.

“See her leg pointing backwards… femur sticking out the side of her leg, blooding coming from her head,” he said.

The mother of five was behind Shane Limn’s Subaru in Kinkuna Street when a Toyota Landcruiser mounted the footpath and crushed her.

Another son, Matthew, said he heard the impact.

“Just a loud bang,” he said.

“I just thought it was a car, yeah, got insurance, whatever, but then I get out of the car and see my mum, mangled on the floor.”

“What normal person would squash someone? My mum is the most kindest person.”

The Landcruiser weighed more than two and a half tonnes and was allegedly driven by 46 year old John Nichols.

Witnesses claim Nichols had earlier attacked another family member’s car.

“[He] proceeded to hit the front end of the car with the baseball bat, smashing the lights,” Shane Limn told 7 News.

But Nichol’s partner claims he was simply protecting his children.

Vanessa Ankrett said the Limns were the aggressors.

“These people are crazy, they fire bomb people’s cars and said they’re going to come and kill my children in the night while we sleep,” she said.

Nichols was taken to Green Valley Police Station and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and driving while disqualified.

