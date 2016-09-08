William Tyrrell disappearance haunts Kendall two years after 'opportunistic' kidnapping

There is another tough anniversary coming around for the family of little William Tyrrell.

It has been two years since he was taken from his grandmother’s yard at Kendall on New South Wales’ mid-north coast.

A criminal profiler says they are convinced there was nothing planned about the abduction – it was opportunistic.

On September 12, 2014, a quiet Friday morning in Benaroon Drive, Kendal, William Tyrrell just vanished.

Forensic criminologist Claire Ferguson said it was very rare for a child below school age to be taken, especially a boy.

She believes there was no plan and William was just snatched.

“They don’t usually select victims based on any type of characteristic of the victim,” she said.

“It’s just that they’re at the right place at the right time from the offender’s perspective.”

Police are yet to identify a suspect but Dr Ferguson said the kidnapper may not necessarily be known to William’s family, but it may have been someone the child might have recognised.

White goods repairman Bill Spedding had been at William’s grandmother’s home days earlier to repair a washing machine.

He has said he had "no involvement whatsoever with the disappearance of William Tyrrell”.

Mr Spedding was just one person of interest, among others.

Two years on there are no charges, no suspects and no sign of William.

But while there is hope, it may be slim.

“About 50 per cent are deceased within the first hour of being abducted,” Dr Ferguson said.

William’s disappearance haunts Kendall.

Locals say they don’t want to talk about it. Missing posters adorn shops but not nearly as many as there used to be.

William’s grandmother does not live on Benaroon Drive anymore. Others have also moved out.

What you immediately notice in Benaroon Drive is that there is barely anything to notice.

It is quiet. There is no noise and no traffic.

A car or a person would easily be spotted and, yet, someone was still audacious enough to snatch a little boy in daylight.

The street is a dead end so police surmise that whoever did go there, went there for a reason.