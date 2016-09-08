News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bancroft charged with ball tampering
Australian cricket team caught out in cheating scandal

William Tyrrell disappearance haunts Kendall two years after 'opportunistic' kidnapping

Robert Ovadia
7News Sydney /

There is another tough anniversary coming around for the family of little William Tyrrell.

0918_sunrise_tyrrellupdate
3:30

Parents of William Tyrrell make heartfelt plea
0911_0700_sun_tyrrell
0:24

Police cast wider net for suspects in missing William Tyrrell case
0325_0700_nat_gun
1:45

March for our lives rally underway
0324_1800_wa_toddler
0:37

Family remembers toddler hit and killed as a beautiful little girl
0305_1130_nat_tyrell
0:40

William Tyrrell's mother speaks out
0305_0500_nat_tyrrell
0:36

William Tyrrell's mother speaks out
0304_1800_sa_madmarch
1:10

Mad March reaches fever pitch in Adelaide
0303_sn_william3
7:47

My William: Part 3
Storms Topple Tree at Historic Virginia Plantation
0:13

Storms Topple Tree at Historic Virginia Plantation
0301_tms_markle
2:50

Meghan Markle joins royals in first speaking event
Broward County sees 'great turnout' on first day back to school
2:02

Broward County sees 'great turnout' on first day back to school
0224_1800_qld_smart
1:38

Is this Australia's smartest toddler?
 

It has been two years since he was taken from his grandmother’s yard at Kendall on New South Wales’ mid-north coast.

A criminal profiler says they are convinced there was nothing planned about the abduction – it was opportunistic.

William was last seen wearing this spider-man costume. Source: NSW Police

On September 12, 2014, a quiet Friday morning in Benaroon Drive, Kendal, William Tyrrell just vanished.

Forensic criminologist Claire Ferguson said it was very rare for a child below school age to be taken, especially a boy.

She believes there was no plan and William was just snatched.

“They don’t usually select victims based on any type of characteristic of the victim,” she said.


“It’s just that they’re at the right place at the right time from the offender’s perspective.”

Police are yet to identify a suspect but Dr Ferguson said the kidnapper may not necessarily be known to William’s family, but it may have been someone the child might have recognised.

White goods repairman Bill Spedding had been at William’s grandmother’s home days earlier to repair a washing machine.

He has said he had "no involvement whatsoever with the disappearance of William Tyrrell”.

Mr Spedding was just one person of interest, among others.

Bill Spedding has strongly denied being involved in William disappearance. Source: AAP/Dan Himbrechts

Two years on there are no charges, no suspects and no sign of William.

But while there is hope, it may be slim.

“About 50 per cent are deceased within the first hour of being abducted,” Dr Ferguson said.

William’s disappearance haunts Kendall.

Locals say they don’t want to talk about it. Missing posters adorn shops but not nearly as many as there used to be.

Two years on the disappearance of William Tyrrell haunts the mid-north coast town of Kendall. Photo: 7 News

William’s grandmother does not live on Benaroon Drive anymore. Others have also moved out.

What you immediately notice in Benaroon Drive is that there is barely anything to notice.

It is quiet. There is no noise and no traffic.

A car or a person would easily be spotted and, yet, someone was still audacious enough to snatch a little boy in daylight.

The street is a dead end so police surmise that whoever did go there, went there for a reason.

Back To Top