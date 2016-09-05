A pregnant woman was allegedly kicked by as many as 20 people during a mass brawl at an AFL game on the weekend.

Pregnant woman 'kicked by as many as 20 people during a mass brawl at AFL game'

Up to 150 fans were involved in the violence, which broke out during the Newport Power and Parkside game in the Western Region Football League Division 3 seniors decider at Wootten Road Reserve, at Tarneit, Melbourne on Saturday.

A witness told the Herald Sun a pregnant woman was kicked as she lay on the ground.

“This lady was about eight months pregnant," the witness said. "If she miscarries these guys go back to wherever they live and they get away with it."

“It was barbaric...I have never seen people so scared."

The witness, who was not identified, said small children were watching as the woman was attacked and he pulled two children away from the melee.

He told the newspaper weapons were also used during the violence.

"There was a bloke with sticks belting everyone from behind in the head,’’ the witness said. "It was a big gang mentality of about 150 of them."

In a video on the Herald Sun website a large mob can be seen punching and kicking each other during the fight, which is believed to have been sparked when a Parkside fan threw beer at Newport supporters.

Victoria Police attended the ground after the fighting had broken up and a spokesman told the paper no complaints were made or injuries reported.