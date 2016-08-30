Husband charged with attempted murder after allegedly hacking off wife's fingers, toes with machete

A Sydney father has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly hacking off his wife's fingers and toes with a machete, following a domestic dispute.



WARNING, GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW

Atinae Afamiliona, 49, broke down in tears in Campbelltown Local Court on Tuesday after an argument between him and his 45-year-old wife, Tiperia Afamiliona, allegedly turned bloody on Monday night.

Police claim Mrs Afamiliona had her hand degloved in the alleged machete attack after the pair argued in a car while driving through St Andrews in Sydney's southwest.

Degloving is a term used to describe large portions of skin being torn from the underlying tissue.

According to authorities, the couple pulled over on Sydney's Campbelltown Road where they left the vehicle.

It's then alleged Mr Afamiliona pulled a machete from under the driver's seat and began attacking Mrs Afamiliona's hands, feet and legs.

Mr Afamiliona then dropped his injured wife at the Campbelltown hospital, before he returned to his home where he was later arrested, according to police.

It's understood a violence protection order was granted to the victim on an interim basis, following the attack.

Mr Afamiliona, who has been charged with attempted murder and wounding with intent to murder, did not apply for bail and it was formally refused, meaning he must remain behind bars until the case returns to court on October 26.

His wife was transferred to Liverpool hospital in a serious, but stable condition.

The national domestic violence helpline can be contacted on 1800 737 732 or 1800RESPECT. In an emergency call triple-zero.