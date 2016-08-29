Call for review into Sydney foster home where 'Girl X' was allegedly repeatedly raped in 2012

The state opposition is calling for the immediate suspension of a Sydney facility where a teenage girl was allegedly repeatedly raped in 2012.

A week-long inquest into the death of a 15-year-old girl starts on Monday

Family and Community Services Minister Brad Hazzard confirmed he has written to the Royal Commission into Child Sex Abuse to look into the alleged historical abuse from 2012 to 2014 at the Sydney foster care refuge centre.

A week-long inquest into the death of the 15-year-old girl, dubbed 'Girl X', at the centre of the case starts on Monday in Sydney's Coroner's Court.

Labor's Minister for Family Community Services Tania Mihailuk said it is a concern that the government just recently renewed the contract at the centre.

"The government needs to suspend the centre. It needs to step in. We need to know that other children in that facility are safe," Ms Mihailuk told AAP on Monday.

Mr Hazzard was forced to call on the director of public prosecutions to reopen the investigation last week after it was revealed the sexual assault charges were dropped after the girl's death.

This was despite evidence reportedly showing semen matching a care home worker's DNA on the girl's underwear.

