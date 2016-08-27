'Back to normal': Sydney venues exempt from lockout laws

The first cracks appear to be showing in Mike Baird’s controversial lockout laws, after several Sydney city venues were granted exemption from shutting the doors at 1:30am.

The decision was made in a landmark case in the Supreme Court, allowing eight bars to operate with the hours that were in place before the lockout laws came into play.

One of the bars to triumph in the courtroom was quick to notify its customers of the new change.

“We no longer have a lockout,” the Smoking Panda Bar wrote on their Facebook page. “We look forward to seeing you guys down at the venue."

Customers celebrated the win, saying: “Everything is back to normal again”.

But that’s just what staff at St Vincent’s Hospital fear.

The laws were originally put in place in an attempt to curb street violence, and now doctors fear that admissions to hospital will begin to rise again, according to the Media and Communications Director David Faktor.

"I expect that our emergency department will see an increase in the amount of presentations from that venue," Mr Faktor told 7 News.

The Smoking Panda was originally excluded from the lockout because it served people staying at the attached Hotel Coronation, but authorities removed the exemption after an undercover operation found that they were serving people who were not hotel guests during the lockout hours.

This week, the court found that while the government had the power to grant that exemption, it didn't have the power to take it away.

The government is now planning to appeal the decision, according to Liquor and Gaming NSW.

“The lockout laws continue to apply,” a statement from the department read. “Compliance officers are conducting operations in the CBD this weekend to monitor affected venues."