News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
SUNDAY NIGHT: MY BROTHER, MY HERO
'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

'Back to normal': Sydney venues exempt from lockout laws

Damien Smith
Yahoo7 News /

The first cracks appear to be showing in Mike Baird’s controversial lockout laws, after several Sydney city venues were granted exemption from shutting the doors at 1:30am.

0401_1800_PER-Train
1:13

Train damaged by colliding with car
0331_0700_nat_newsbreak
6:40

News Break - March 31
0401_1800_SYD-Newman
0:26

Howard government minister Jocelyn Newman dies
0401_1600_newsupdate
0:29

Newsbreak - April 1
The shocking moment a skateboarder crashes into a car
0:35

The shocking moment a skateboarder crashes into a car
0401_sun_news
6:17

News Headlines - Sunday 1 April
2 Dead in Calif. Homebuilt Plane Crash
1:12

2 Dead in Calif. Homebuilt Plane Crash
Hundreds Gather Outside Hawking's Funeral
0:53

Hundreds Gather Outside Hawking's Funeral
Nobel Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai In Mingora
1:06

Nobel Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai In Mingora
Calif. Judge Orders Cancer Warning For Coffee
1:00

Calif. Judge Orders Cancer Warning For Coffee
Drone Drops Gas Bombs Onto Land Day Demonstration
1:02

Drone Drops Gas Bombs Onto Land Day Demonstration
'Sniper' Strikes Man Praying Near Gaza Strip Border
0:31

'Sniper' Strikes Man Praying Near Gaza Strip Border
 

The decision was made in a landmark case in the Supreme Court, allowing eight bars to operate with the hours that were in place before the lockout laws came into play.

One of the bars to triumph in the courtroom was quick to notify its customers of the new change.

Customers are happy to see the venue exempt from the lockout laws. Photo: 7 News

“We no longer have a lockout,” the Smoking Panda Bar wrote on their Facebook page. “We look forward to seeing you guys down at the venue."

Customers celebrated the win, saying: “Everything is back to normal again”.

But that’s just what staff at St Vincent’s Hospital fear.

The government are already planning to appeal the decision against the Smoking Panda. Photo: 7 News

The laws were originally put in place in an attempt to curb street violence, and now doctors fear that admissions to hospital will begin to rise again, according to the Media and Communications Director David Faktor.

"I expect that our emergency department will see an increase in the amount of presentations from that venue," Mr Faktor told 7 News.

The Smoking Panda was originally excluded from the lockout because it served people staying at the attached Hotel Coronation, but authorities removed the exemption after an undercover operation found that they were serving people who were not hotel guests during the lockout hours.

NSW Premier Mike Baird has defended his lockout laws ever since they came into action. Photo: AAP

This week, the court found that while the government had the power to grant that exemption, it didn't have the power to take it away.

The government is now planning to appeal the decision, according to Liquor and Gaming NSW.

“The lockout laws continue to apply,” a statement from the department read. “Compliance officers are conducting operations in the CBD this weekend to monitor affected venues."

Back To Top