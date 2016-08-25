Police in NSW say a man shot in the Hunter region in the early hours of Thursday morning is refusing to help with their investigation.

Man shot in Muswellbrook refuses to help police investigate

The 25-year-old was treated for injuries to his back and arm after he was found at 4am Thursday in Brook Street, Muswellbrook, about two kilometres from where he was believed to have been shot.

Police were called to a shooting on Anzac Parade around 10.30pm Wednesday, where they found a car with a hole blasted in the window, and evidence that several shots had been fired into a house, Fairfax Media reports.

No one in the house was injured but the man found with superficial wounds on Brook Street was taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment.

Police said they are still investigating where exactly he sustained his injuries.

“He is currently refusing to assist police with their inquiries," a police statement said.

“Investigations into the incidents continue and police are urging anyone with information about either incident to come forward."

