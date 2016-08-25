News

Sydney ISIS recruiter cries in court, says it is not fair he is classified as a terrorist

AAP /

A man who assisted young men to travel to Syria to fight has broken down in tears in a Sydney court as he described loving Australia and his regret at helping the wannabe jihadists.

Hamdi Alqudsi, 42, was found guilty last month after a jury heard he had organised for seven men to make a border crossing from Turkey and meet up with well-known Australian fighter Mohammad Ali Baryalei between June and October 2013.

Giving evidence about the offences for the first time, Alqudsi cried and said it wasn't fair he was put in the same classification as terrorists in jail.

He said he should have stuck to taking donations for Syrian civilians through registered organisations and would regret helping the wannabe-fighters for the rest of his life.

Alleged terror suspect Hamdi Alqudsi leaves Supreme Court after a bail hearing in Sydney, Thursday, July 2, 2015. Photo: AAP

“As an Australian I should have minded my own business,” the southwest Sydney man, who migrated from Palestine with his family as a child, told a NSW Supreme Court in Sydney on Wednesday.

“I love Australia, I always have.”

Alqudsi faces a maximum 10 years for each of his seven counts of providing services with the intention of supporting hostile acts.

He told the sentence hearing he never encouraged the “boys” to go to Syria and that he doesn't know how many of those who made the border crossing are still alive.


He said they all sought him out and expressed a desire to head to the country to protect civilians from government forces.

His trial heard a large cache of intercepted calls, including one where Baryalei described the horrors of battle and people being stuck in a tank as it repeatedly exploded.

“You knew these men were going to be out in the fields of Syria engaging in warfare,” prosecutor David Staehli SC said on Wednesday.

“Yes,” Alqudsi replied.

Photo: 7 News

At least two of the men Alqudsi helped have been widely reported as dead.

He told the court he met one of the presumed-dead men, Tyler Casey, at a court appearance for his wife Carnita Matthews, who eventually won an appeal against a conviction for making a false statement that a police officer tried to remove her face veil.

The court heard he met four of the other men at a Bankstown mosque, which no longer operates.

A sixth man was a friend he made while studying a Bachelor of Islamic Studies through Charles Sturt University and he had only spoken to the last man on the phone, the court heard.

Baryalei was fighting with Jabhat al-Nusra, also known as the al-Nusra Front, when the first men arrived in Syria but he later changed allegiances to what was then Islamic State.

Alqudsi told the court he thought, at the time, that IS would help civilians and was happy to see the young men go to a group that would strictly observe their religion.

One of the men Alqudsi assisted was stopped at Brisbane airport as he tried to leave the country.

The sentence hearing continues.

