One-punch killer Kieran Loveridge charged with bashing Rebels bikie in jail

Lovers jailed after partner's mashed potatoes were drugged before his murder

Margaret Scheikowski
AAP /

After Sarah Renea Tarrant crushed sleeping tablets into her partner's mashed potatoes, her besotted older lover killed him and dumped his body.

A Dubbo man and his lover have been jailed after the woman's long-term partner's mashed potatoes were drugged with sleeping pills before he was killed.

"His descent to murder is directly attributable to his infatuation with this young woman," said Justice Desmond Fagan in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday.

He jailed Raymond Isaac Roff, 54, for at least 24 years for murdering Alois Rez, 33, in July 2013 in the NSW rural city of Dubbo.

Tarrant, 27, was jailed for at least eight years for manslaughter, after a jury cleared her of murder on the basis of substantial impairment due to an abnormality of the mind.

Raymond Isaac Roff has been sentenced to a maximum of 32 years, and his lover Renea Tarrant 10 years and eight months behind bars for the murder of the woman's other partner.

Justice Fagan concluded the impairment of her facilities was "barely suffice" to satisfy the jury's verdict.

Roff and Tarrant began their passionate affair in March 2013, writing each other love letters in which he declared he wanted to marry her and promised to be a good husband.

Mr Rez, a family friend of Roff's, had been in a relationship with Tarrant since she was 15, but she was unhappy with him, saying he demeaned and criticised her, was lazy and demanding.

In May 2013, she told Roff she wanted Mr Rez "gone", meaning she wanted him dead.

"The passion which the offender came to feel for Sarah Tarrant from late 2012 unhinged his judgment," the judge said.

"He had been of sound sense and morality throughout all his adult years to this point."


But without her, his future was cold, widowed and alone in a country town.

On the fatal night, Tarrant mixed the sleeping tablets in Mr Rez's mashed potato, keeping Roff informed by texts on his condition before he came to the house at about 2am.

Roff entered the bedroom and killed the sleeping man by unknown means and dumped his body which has never been found.

The judge said he had shown no remorse and continues to deny responsibility for the crime, leading him to also deny knowledge of the location of the body.

"The consequence is ongoing pain for relatives of the deceased."

The crime was pre-meditated, involved the use of a stupefying drug and the victim had been killed in his own home, he said.

Roff was given a maximum 32 years, while Tarrant's maximum was 10 years eight months.

The sentencing follows a Melbourne woman and her teenage daughter charged with attempted murder after the woman tried to lace her husband's meatballs with drugs then kill him, but he survived.


