Sydney Trains told of toilet pervert worker a month before his guilty plea

Peter Fegan
7News Sydney /

A Sydney trains worker has finally been sacked more than a month after he pleaded guilty to filming women in a train station toilet.

But 7 News has learned concerns about Michael Szafranek’s conduct date back years.

The NSW transport and infrastructure minister on Tuesday described his actions as sickening.

Michael Szafranek outside a Sydney court. Source: 7News

“It’s sickening what this person has admitted to in court and he has no place in one of our organisations,” Andrew Constance said.

But 7 News has obtained documents that show concerns had been raised about Szafranek’s behaviour while at work in 2014.


“I’m not aware of the details but I understand it was about using mobile phones,” X said.

Back then police were not able to prove Szafranek had been filming women. Even though he was caught with stolen mobile phones he was allowed to return to work and re-offend.

Despite this being Szafranek’s second offence, Sydney Trains has defended its handling of the case, saying the were waiting for the outcome of court proceedings before taking action.

The Rockdale Train Station toilet where the camera was set up. Source: 7News

Sydney Trains chief executive officer Howard Collins said Mr Constance and he had taken similar views.

“The minister and I were thinking along the same lines and that person was dismissed,” he said.

Sydney Trains says taking earlier action would have left it open to an unfair dismissal case.

