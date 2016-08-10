Sexual predator who made 'lifestyle' of being pedophile sentenced to 'die in jail'

An 84-year-old former Hunter Valley Sunday school church teacher described as a "predator" has been sentenced to 21 years jail for a string of historical sexual offences dating back to the 1940s.

Donald Victor Greenaway, a former volunteer scripture teacher at the Newcastle Baptist Church, was charged with sexually assaulting 21 boys, most of whom he met at the former Woodlands Boys' Home. He will likely die in jail while serving his 21-year sentence.

The Newcastle court on Wednesday heard the retired accountant preyed on children as young as five when he worked at the home before its 1981 closure, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Greenaway also lured children who met through junior sport, to his homes in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie to show them hardcore pornography and videos depicting bestiality. He then sexually abused them.

Despite having been convicted for child sex offences in the 1970s and again in 1999, he continued to teach scripture at his local Baptist church and also remained involved in junior sport clubs.

The court heard Greenaway set up his homes with features like a swimming pool aimed at luring boys.

He also targeted boys by giving them lollies when he worked at a corner store.

Judge Ellis described Greenaway as a “predator” and "purely evil" saying his abuse of disadvantaged boys at the Woodlands home was “nothing short of despicable”.

He said his abuse was not occasional, "but rather a lifestyle of sexually abusing young boys".

The judge dismissed Greenaway's request for leniency given his age and cancer condition.

"You will never, ever again have access to young boys. You will die in jail," Judge Ellis said.

Greenway was sentenced to 21 years’ prison, with a non-parole period of 15 years.

During sentencing proceedings, the impact statement of a child abuse survivor known only as "John" revealed his lifelong fear of public toilets because he said that was where he was often targeted, the ABC reported.

He wept as details of his abuser's crimes were read out in court.

Outside court, John told the ABC Greenway's request for special circumstances given his health was "a joke".

He was also deeply upset that the pedophile showed no remorse for his crimes.

