Daredevils take leap of faith as they jump off historical NSW bridges with ropes

Grandmother explains innocent mistake over bag emblazoned with 'bomb' at Brisbane Airport
Yahoo7 News /

A group of Aussie thrill seekers who are no strangers to heights call themselves "weekend warriors" who enjoy "jumping off stuff with ropes" across NSW.

Sam Battin and Timothy Villafuerte are part of the extreme bunch of mates Get The Dice who get together for some social "rope swinging".

A group of thrill seekers have come under fire for dangerously jumping off historical structures like the sandstone Knapsack Viaduct at the Blue Mountains. Pictures: Instagram/getthedice

The participants are harnessed into ropes that are attached to nuts and bolts anchored into rocks or the ground.

They don't hesitate to dive off high structures like bridges, and freefall for about 10 metres before swinging underneath.

The group's online videos show the men and women leaping off structures - sometimes with backflips, handstands or being thrown head first - at times even without helmets or shoes.

A YouTube video shows the daredevlis leaping off the bridge and doing backflips. Picture: Instagram/getthedice


A video uploaded to Battin's You Tube channel shows the pair illegally diving off a 149-year-old sandstone Knapsack Viaduct, at the Blue Mountains.

The viaduct is believed to have been built in 1867 to carry trains, then later became a road bridge for the old Great Western Highway.

The NSW Roads and Maritime Services have warned the group of rope swingers that leaping off bridges like the one in the video was not only dangerous, it was also illegal, and could risk damaging the sandstone structures of historical significance, the Daily Mail reported.

“Swinging and climbing on any road bridge is not permitted. It is an offence to damage a heritage item," a spokeswoman said.

"Penalties can be severe for serious offences including large fines and possible jail sentences.

“Attaching ropes and climbing apparatus could damage the sandstone."

