Cyclist-hating truckie charged for filming himself drenching peloton on Sydney's M5 motorway

A cyclist-hating truck driver who filmed himself intentionally drenching a peloton in the centre of a major Sydney road has been charged.

The driver, whose name is still unknown, has been told to face court for using a phone while driving and menacing another with intent while driving.

The truck-drivers video sparked a social media storm as cyclists and motorists faced off the footage.

In the video, the driver boasts about his plans to "f**k" with the column of cyclists in the middle lane of Sydney's M5 motorway.

“We hate pushbikes,” the man says.

“So we’re not allowed to run them over… but, hey, we can f**k with them.

“Up ahead I see a little bit of water so now’s a good time to start an overtaking manoeuvre, I believe,” the driver says.

He proceeds to drive through a puddle under the guise of overtaking, drenching the cyclists and then bursting into laughter.

“Oh yeah! Nothing better than saturating a f**king pushbike rider,” he crows.

The video was uploaded to Facebook, alongside an appeal to friends not to share it. That appeal fell on deaf ears and the video came into the hands of one of the riders, who reported it to police.

The rider, who identified himself to 7 News as Blake, said drenching the riders

"If the water had affected us to the point where I crashed or took my friends out, or we fell under a passing truck or car,” he said.

“It was just so calculated.

“The premeditation of the act… He identified us… Tracked us for a few seconds.”

The truck driver is due to face court at Waverly on September 21.