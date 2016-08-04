News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Alleged WA dine and dash couple serial offenders, restaurants say
Dine and dash duo alleged 'serial offenders'

Cyclist-hating truckie charged for filming himself drenching peloton on Sydney's M5 motorway

Yahoo7 News /

A cyclist-hating truck driver who filmed himself intentionally drenching a peloton in the centre of a major Sydney road has been charged.

1103_1800_nsw_tolls
1:23

Opposition calls for more transparency
Florida Doughnut Shop Burglar Hits Head, Forgets to Take Register
1:06

Florida Doughnut Shop Burglar Hits Head, Forgets to Take Register
Police Seek Suspects After Gay Couple Attacked on Day of Miami Pride Parade
1:14

Police Seek Suspects After Gay Couple Attacked on Day of Miami Pride Parade
Six killed in Arizona small plane crash
0:55

Six killed in Arizona small plane crash
'Multiple Fatalities' In Arizona Plane Crash
0:47

'Multiple Fatalities' In Arizona Plane Crash
0410_1800_sa_attacker
1:01

Police hunt for sex attacker who broke into woman’s home
0410_1800_nsw_rsl
1:32

RSL forced to cancel Call of Duty tournaments after complaints
0410_1800_vic_thief
1:46

Police hunting desperate thief
0410_1800_nsw_schoolteacher
1:30

Suspected drink driving woman caught on CCTV
0410_1800_nsw_officers
1:44

Police officers in induced comas after saving man’s life
0410_0500_nat_cereal
0:19

P-plater caught driving and eating charged
0410_0500_nat_RSL
0:59

Sydney RSL controversy
 

The driver, whose name is still unknown, has been told to face court for using a phone while driving and menacing another with intent while driving.

The truck-drivers video sparked a social media storm as cyclists and motorists faced off the footage.

In the video, the driver boasts about his plans to "f**k" with the column of cyclists in the middle lane of Sydney's M5 motorway.

“We hate pushbikes,” the man says.

“So we’re not allowed to run them over… but, hey, we can f**k with them.

“Up ahead I see a little bit of water so now’s a good time to start an overtaking manoeuvre, I believe,” the driver says.


He proceeds to drive through a puddle under the guise of overtaking, drenching the cyclists and then bursting into laughter.

“Oh yeah! Nothing better than saturating a f**king pushbike rider,” he crows.

The video was uploaded to Facebook, alongside an appeal to friends not to share it. That appeal fell on deaf ears and the video came into the hands of one of the riders, who reported it to police.

The rider, who identified himself to 7 News as Blake, said drenching the riders

"If the water had affected us to the point where I crashed or took my friends out, or we fell under a passing truck or car,” he said.

“It was just so calculated.

“The premeditation of the act… He identified us… Tracked us for a few seconds.”

The truck driver is due to face court at Waverly on September 21.

Back To Top