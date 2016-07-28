Three boys charged over alleged gang rape of teenage girl in Sydney's west

Three teenage boys have been charged during an investigation into a gang rape of a 15 year old Sydney in western city two months ago.

According to police, the girl was allegedly attacked by a boy she knew and two of his friends at a Mount Druitt home.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the home on May 22, a day after the alleged crime.

Detectives arrested a 17-year-old boy at Heberfield on Tuesday and laid charges related to alleged gang rape.

A second 17-year-old male was arrested at Mount Druitt on Wednesday.

All three boys have been refused bail.

The 15 year old is due to face court in Parramatta on Friday on four counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a person aged between 14 and 16 years old.

One of the 17 year olds will face court in August on charges of detain for advantage, aggravated sexual assault in company, and aggravated indecent assault in company.

The second 17 year old has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault in company, and breach of bail.

He was scheduled to face a children’s court again Thursday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.