Giant dinosaur moves in as Sydney family takes cretaceous approach to 'home security'

‘You’re in Coles, Christ almighty’: Bloodshed in terrifying supermarket brawl
If you’re the Rout family of Colyton in Sydney, you erect a 350 kilogram, three metre tall dinosaur statue in your front yard.

The Routs told 7 News they could not resist when they found Roxy the Raptor for sale in the Blue Mountains.

Jason Rout says the family could not resist Roxy when they saw her for sale in the Blue Mountains. Photo: 7 News

“My wife pointed it out and said, “I’ve always wanted that dinosaur,” Jason Rout said.

Of course, the kids love it.

“I thought it was the coolest thing ever. I couldn’t wait to have it,” Casey Rout said.

Roxy also seems to be a hit with the neighbours and passersby.


“I say to them come in, take a photo, more than welcome to open the gate and take a photo,” Jason said.

Several years ago the Rout’s house was firebombed in a case of mistaken identity.

They told 7 News that part of the reason for letting Roxy move in was to let people know the bikies who used to rent the property had moved out.

The eyebrow raising ornament may be considered an odd choice for garden decor but that fact is not lost on Jason Rout.

“Like the Addams Family – something different. Not like normal households,” he said.

