News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother may soon have answers over toddler’s death
'I just want the truth': Mother may soon have answers over toddler’s death 13 years ago

Two injured after 20 man brawl in Sydney's west

AAP /

Two men have been injured in a brawl in Sydney's west and another man has been taken into custody.

0406_1800_SYD-Rape
1:03

Man extradited over rape that happened almost 40 years ago
0406_1800_SYD-MetroPlans
1:35

Labor would scrap Bankstown metro if it wins government
0406_1800_SYD-SHB
0:51

Fight brings traffic to halt on Sydney Harbour Bridge
0406_1800_SYD-Detective
1:38

Police officer draws gun on suspected car thieves
0406_sun_commuters
0:23

Train delay causes chaos
0406_0500_nat_sydneytrains
0:23

Sydney train chaos
0406_0500_nat_robbers
1:15

Robbers on the run in Sydney
0405_1800_PER-Coma
1:02

Girl, 14, wakes from induced coma after jellyfish sting
0405_1800_SYD-Doctor
1:13

Doctor allegedly kissed and groped patient, court hears
0405_1800_SYD-CashTransit
1:22

Armoured van ambushed in western Sydney
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
0303_1800_nsw_mardi
2:37

500,000 people gather for Mardi Gras festivities
 

Police patrolling in Hoxton Park at about 1am on Monday came across about 20 people fighting near an intersection and called for back-up to break up the fight.

A 22-year-old man suffered a fractured ankle after allegedly being hit by a car and a 25-year-old man suffered a head injury, after allegedly being hit with a weapon.

Both men have been taken to hospital for further treatment.

Police are questioning a 23-year-old man alleged to be the driver of the car and believe the incident is domestic-violence related.

Back To Top