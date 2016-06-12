Two injured after 20 man brawl in Sydney's west

Two men have been injured in a brawl in Sydney's west and another man has been taken into custody.

Police patrolling in Hoxton Park at about 1am on Monday came across about 20 people fighting near an intersection and called for back-up to break up the fight.

A 22-year-old man suffered a fractured ankle after allegedly being hit by a car and a 25-year-old man suffered a head injury, after allegedly being hit with a weapon.

Both men have been taken to hospital for further treatment.

Police are questioning a 23-year-old man alleged to be the driver of the car and believe the incident is domestic-violence related.