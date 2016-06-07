Deadly snake struggles against floodwater in monster storms

As monster storms ravage northern and southwestern Sydney suburbs, with floods causing evacuations in low-lying areas, the wild weather is also flushing out deadly predators.

Footage recorded by Sydney resident Jason Webster struggling against a strong current of ankle-deep water shows native wildlife is also having a rough time against Mother Nature.

The venomous deadly red-bellied black snake can be seen fighting the battling to stay afloat in floodwaters at the north-western Sydney town of Yarramundi, in North Richmond, on Monday.

The deadly reptile uses all its strength against the unrelenting water, at the Yarramundi Bridge, which has closed after the Hawkesbury River flooded.

Snake catchers say red-bellied black snakes commonly lived in creek embankments between water and land, and would lose their homes in such violent weather.

Rob Anbrose of Sydney Snake Catchers told The Daily Mail the reptile was "semi-aquatic" and could stay underwater for more than 20 minutes at a time.

The inclement weather has claimed the lives of three New South Wales men who drowned while trying to drive through floodwaters.

Storm damage across Australia’s east coast has been declared a catastrophe and families who lost beachfront homes may lose millions.

Insurers have received 11,150 claims in the wake of "stormageddon", with estimated insured losses of $38 million across NSW and Queensland 24 hours after violent weather struck.