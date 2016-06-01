One of the most respected journalists in Australia, Robert Ovadia is the senior investigative reporter for Seven News based in Sydney.

Robert Ovadia

A two-time Walkley winner and four-time nominee, Rob specialises in crime reporting, with an enviable contact book of those who make the laws, break the laws and enforce them.



Rob has a reputation for toughness and integrity with a strong sense of justice, giving a voice to those powerless to stand up for themselves.



He is a prolific news breaker.



Rob has toured the world reporting for Seven News; from war zones in Libya, to natural disasters in the South Pacific and international political stories in Indonesia, Europe, the United States and Middle East.



Rob began his reporting career in Wagga Wagga in 1994 , moving to Sydney as a news producer before being offered his first metropolitan reporting job in Melbourne at the age of 24.



In 1999, Rob seized an opportunity to work with the Associated Press in London, where work and travel took him through Europe, the Middle East and South-East Asia.

He joined the Seven Network in 2001.

In 2008, Rob earned the most prestigious honour in Australian journalism, a Walkley Award, for breaking the ‘Iguanagate’ scandal that dominated national headlines for weeks.



He earned his second Walkley in 2013 for an exhaustive series of investigative pieces on the Australian Defence Force’s “Jedi Council” scandal, and was also nominated as a finalist for his 2012 Sunday Night investigative piece on the death of young surf lifesaver, Saxon Bird.



Rob also accepted the 2011 Logie Award on behalf of his Seven News colleagues for coverage of the Greymouth mining tragedy in New Zealand. This year he accepted the Logie Award for Outstanding News Coverage on behalf of his Seven News colleagues for coverage of the Parramatta terrorist shooting.



He speaks fluent French, loves an underdog, loves tennis and describes himself as a ‘confident introvert’.