$1.5 million worth of drugs, stacks of cash seized in police raids

Isabella Robinson
Yahoo7 News /

NSW Police have seized $1.5 million dollars worth of prohibited drugs following raids across Sydney and the Central Coast.

Detectives from Strike Force Bamberry, which was established in December 2015 to investigate the manufacture and distribution of illicit drugs on the central coast, carried out the warrants yesterday afternoon and arrested a number of people.

Police will allege nearly 30,000 pills, believed to be MDMA, were found along with a large amount of cash, an extendable baton and more than 1.5 tons of chemicals that can be used to make narcotic drugs.

Police say $1.5million worth of prohibited drugs were seized. Source: NSW Police

The first person to be arrested yesterday was a 26-year-old man following a vehicle stop at about 11am at Kariong.

Police allege MDMA, MDA and cocaine was found during was found during a subsequent search of the car.

He was charged with a number offences including supplying a large commercial quantity of prohibited drugs and knowingly participating in a criminal group.

Two 20-year-old men, both from Umina Beach, were arrested a short time later and charged with a range of offences.

One was charged with eight offences, the other was charged with 19 offences.

A number of people were arrested during the operation. Source: NSW Police.

Police say following these arrests, a further 11 search warrants were carried out.

A fourth man and a woman were arrested during the operation.

Cash, two vehicles and a baton were among the items seized. Source: NSW Police.

It's alleged drugs, including MDMA, MDA, GHB, cocaine, cannabis, methylamphetamine (‘ice’) and steroids, with a combined estimated potential street value of more than $1.5 million were located during the raids.

Two vehicles, $125,000 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime, and an extendable baton, which will undergo forensic examination, were also seized from the properties.

Four men and one woman were arrested during the operation. Source: NSW Police

A storage unit at Waterloo was also searched where police allegedly uncovered more than 1.5 tons of chemicals believed to be used in the large-scale manufacture of prohibited drugs.

Police will also allege they uncovered items that are linked to the Mongols OMCG during one search warrant at Stanhope Gardens.

Brisbane Water Local Area Commander, Superintendent Danny Sullivan said, "Strike Force Bamberry detectives have been working incredibly hard for six months, all of which has culminated in yesterday’s search warrants and numerous arrests."

"It’s clear that those arrested during the operation were members of an elaborate syndicate that had been operating across the Central Coast peninsula for some time.

"These drugs can destroy lives – they’re not only illegal – but they can also be very harmful to your health, if not fatal," Supt Sullivan said.

Investigations are ongoing.

