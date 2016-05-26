Woman fined after altering seatbelt following breast cancer-related operation

A 68-year-old Sydney woman who had altered her seatbelt to ease pain following a recent breast cancer-related operation was issued a fine for $360.

Oxford Street. Source: AAP Image/Christopher Samuel

Lin Riley claims she was pulled over for a Random Breath Test on Oxford Street in Sydney, when a police officer spotted a bulldog clip at the retractor on her seatbelt above her right shoulder, News Corp reports.

Ms Riley said she uses it to ease discomfort to the left-hand side of her chest while she's behind the wheel.

The 68-year-old was reportedly diagnosed with cancer three years ago. Following a mastectomy and implant surgery, one of her implants ruptured, which led to lymphedema.

"It just lifts the belt away from my chest just a small amount so it doesn’t go tight across my left side and cause me pain," Ms Riley told News Corp.

The officer reportedly told Ms Riley what she had done was "a breach (of the law) and they had to fine her for incorrectly wearing a seatbelt" after she explained the reasoning behind the clip.

“He said to me: ‘That’s not my problem,’” she said.

“Then when he returned with the ticket, he said, ‘I’ve done you a favour, and the ticket will only be for $360.’"

Authorities say drivers may be exempt from wearing a seatbelt if they have a medical certificate, but Ms Riley reportedly claims she wasn't aware she needed permission to change the belt.

A Transport for NSW spokesperson told Yahoo7 News, "Drivers or passengers may be exempt from wearing a seatbelt if they carry a medical certificate saying that a seatbelt cannot be worn due to a medical condition."



"According to NSW road rules, all drivers and passengers are required to wear an approved seatbelt. Tampering with an approved seatbelt may mean it no longer meets compliance standards.

"Modern seatbelts work in conjunction with other safety features, such as airbags, and many have a pre-tension system that detects if a crash is imminent and tightens the seatbelt in preparation for the crash, reducing the trauma to the seatbelt wearer.

"Modification to an approved seatbelt can reduce the performance of the safety features and increase the likelihood of an injury during a crash.

"Enforcing road rules is the responsibility of the NSW Police Force."

A spokesperson for NSW Police said it has contacted Ms Riley and the matter is still being reviewed.

