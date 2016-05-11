Engineer rigged 'circuit' wires to car battery before slamming into tree, in double murder-suicide

A Sydney engineer fitted his car with petrol bombs that failed to detonate when he deliberately slammed his car into a tree in an intricately planned double murder-suicide, an inquest heard.

Father of two boys recorded ‘practice runs’ before slamming car into tree, in double murder-suicide. Picture: Facebook

Darren Milne, his pregnant wife Susana and their 11-year-old son Liam were killed on February 1 last year when Mr Milne drove his Toyota Corolla into a tree at full speed, at Enterprise Drive, Berkeley Vale, on the Central Coast.

The Milnes' other son Benjamin, who was seven at the time, survived the smash after being rushed to The Children's Hospital at Westmead and placed in an induced coma, with head, back and internal injuries, the Central Coast Gosford Express Advocate reported.

The inquest at Wyong Local Court heard the 42-year-old father had planned the murder-suicide for months, after dipping into his long service to take his family on a six-week holiday as a last opportunity to spend quality time with them before he would execute his meticulous and fatal plan.

After police dismantled the engine bay they found a sophisticated “circuit” of wiring and plugs that connected three 12volt batteries with two metal flasks each holding about 500 ml of fuel, Forensic Services Group’s Senior Constable Peter Mason told the court.

He said the containers were fitted to the engine bay behind the front left and right headlights, but despite Mr Milne’s skills as a senior engineer at electricity infrastructure company Ausgrid, the home-made explosives he rigged failed to detonate.

Mr Milne outlined intricate details of the crash in a document entitled ‘Plan’ which police recovered on his iPad, dated September 20.

His checklist of tasks included: “Carry out recon after daylight savings; full day on RDO, look at old Pacific hwy to Central Coast; stay until dark, practice at least 10 times; memorise all road markers, learn the road backwards; leave credit cards well in credit.”

Dashcam footage of the “10 practice runs” was found at the Milnes’ family home, believed to be recorded two days before the tragic crash.

Witness Matthew Winkle, 32, told the court he spotted “a gentleman standing by the side of the road” in a button-up shirt about 9.30am two days before the crash, while he was taking his daughter to school.

He said it was odd as it was a dangerous spot where Enterprise Drive narrows under a canopy of trees – but it later became apparent the man was Mr Milne surveying the tree he would target, the newspaper reported.

Diesel mechanic Colin Cooper, 54, witnessed the fatal crash when he saw Mr Milne’s car about 200m ahead leaving the road “like you would exiting the freeway”.

He said the incident seemed to be in slow motion, like the movies.

“Straight away my thought was he’s done that on purpose,” Mr Cooper told the inquest.

“When he hit the tree I thought there was no break lights.

“I remember seeing the battery come out of the car as soon as it hit the tree.”

The officer in charge of the investigation, Detective Senior Constable Karen Kennedy, told the inquest she suspected Mr Milne planned the fatal collision because of fears for his sons, who were both diagnosed with Fragile X syndrome.

The genetic condition is believed to cause intellectual disability, behavioural and learning challenges and various physical characteristics, and the boys’ father thought his sons would not be able to cope, according the September 20 document.

In the document, he justified reasons why he planned to end the lives of his family.

“It’s not worth it, neither of us have the skills to make it work. We have both given it our best shot over a long period of time," he wrote.

“It is only going to get tougher as time goes on... They are going to have to manage ADD + Diabetes, it is going to be too much. They need to exercise & manage their health, it is going to be hard to see this fail.

“Things are going to get progressively harder for Ben. He hasn’t seen any malice or bullying yet, but it is coming.”

Benjamin is reportedly “doing well” being cared for by an aunty on his mother’s side, in London.

The Magistrate will hand down his findings in July.

News break – May 9