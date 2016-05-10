News

Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

The Centrelink fraudster with million-dollar property portfolio

Yahoo7 News /

FIRST ON 7 – A man claiming Centrelink benefits while amassing a property empire worth millions left court Tuesday with only a fine and a suspended sentence.

Frank Biordi had built up a property portfolio of ten houses while crying poor at the same time and collecting the NewStart Allowance.

Frank Biordi copped a fine and suspended sentence. Source: 7 News

It was in 2009 when Biordi claimed to have fallen on tough times and applied for the dole.

The 48-year-old said he was living with his parents, with $5,000 to his name before pocketing $25,000 in welfare payments after his application was approved.

But the whole time he neglected to mention the 10 properties he owned across NSW.


He claimed $25,000 on NewStart while owning 10 properties. Source: 7 News

Biordi bought his first property at Cessnock in 2002 before snapping homes around Sydney, the Illawarra and Goulburn – all worth $1.7 million.

Centrelink began investigating Biordi in October 2011 after a tip-off from the Australian Tax Office, but it took four years to get a conviction.

Biordi owns 10 properties across the state. Source: 7 News

Biordi says he has paid back the $25,000 but the court slapped him with a 10-month suspended sentence and further $2,000 fine.

The welfare fraudster kept quiet outside the court, but his lawyer told 7 News: "I don't think he'd do it again."

