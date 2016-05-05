Cage fighter saves woman being robbed and stabbed by two men

A martial arts fighter from the NSW Hunter region thought the terrifying screams that woke him were a dream, but they weren't and he never wants to hear them again.

They came from a 40-year-old woman being assaulted as she parked her car near Marc Grayson's Maitland house on her way to the gym at 4am Tuesday morning.

Police say she hesitated after noticing two men lurking nearby.

"As she started packing her stuff to get out of the car she saw them approaching and attempted to lock her car, but while doing so one of the blokes pulled the door open," Detective Inspector Mitch Dubovski told AAP.

The woman screamed for help and thrashed her legs at the men, then was allegedly stabbed in the leg and punched repeatedly in the face by one of her attackers as the other grabbed her handbag and ran off.

She was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment.

The Good Samaritan, 27, said he didn't hesitate before running to the woman's rescue.

"I ended up tearing out my front door and ran straight into them pretty much," he said.

"They dropped a woman's handbag halfway through the run ... but I thought I was already committed here I might as well keep chasing."

A council worker who happened to be driving past blocked one end of the street with his car, forcing the men down a dead-end street where Mr Grayson used his jiu-jitsu training to restrain one of the men.

"I made a grab for the little fella and got hold of his pants but it just tore a hole out of his pants and he kept going," said Mr Grayson, whose first cage fight is in next few months.

"Then the other guy, he was a bit larger and bit slower which was probably beneficial, I put him on the ground."

He and a council worker were able to keep him restrained until police arrived and arrested the man.

That 24-year-old man is expected to face Maitland Local Court in June charged with aggravated robbery, carrying a weapon on apprehension and resisting arrest.

Mr Grayson told the Sydney Morning Herald he was annoyed other man escaped after his pants tore when the competitive fighter grabbed him.

"I am just a bit filthy that I didn't get the second one; I should have got him," he said.

He said it was adrenalin that forced him to act, and the hope that someone would do the same for his sister if she were ever in trouble.

"I think it was the screaming. I've never heard anything like it and I wouldn't want to hear it again," he said.

Det Insp Dubovski said the woman was "very shaken" but would not be deterred from her early morning gym visits.'

He said police appreciated Mr Grayson's efforts to help the woman and detain one of the offenders.

"He's put himself at very considerable risk to help that lady," Det Insp Dubovski said of Mr Grayson.

"If he hadn't have been there the injuries that lady could have sustained, it could have been anything."

He said police are confident the second man will be arrested soon.

CCTV footage has been released, showing the men getting off a train in Maitland earlier that morning.

Police are seeking public assistance to identify the other offender who fled on foot, described as of Aboriginal appearance, about 165-170 centimetres and aged in his early 20s, wearing a black hooded jumper.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

