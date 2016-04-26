News

Mystery woman’s naked body found floating with stab wounds at New South Wales blowhole

Yahoo7 News

The body of a young woman found face down in a blow hole on the NSW Central Coast on the Anzac Day long weekend has still not been identified.

Emergency services discovered the body at a popular fishing spot near Snapper Point in the Munmorah State Conservation area around 10.30am on Sunday.

A woman's body was found floating in a blowhole on the New South Wales central coast. Picture: 7 News

The woman’s death is being treated as suspicious, her body was reportedly found naked with stab wounds to the neck, however police have yet to confirm this.

Detectives suspect the woman died up to 48 hours before she was found.

The victim’s identity is unknown, aside from being of Asian appearance, aged between 20 and 35 and about 170cm tall.

Homicide detectives hope identifying the mystery woman would help investigations into who was responsible for her murder.

Emergency services discovered the body at a popular fishing spot near Snapper Point in the Munmorah State Conservation area around 10.30am on Sunday. Picture: 7 News

The park is locked between 6pm and 5.30am, so detectives suspect the person who dumped the woman’s body used a degree of “stealth’’ in taking her into the conservation area and throwing her into the sea, the Newcastle Herald reported.

Detective Inspector Jubelin hoped someone was missing a relative or friend, or a park visitor saw something suspicious that could help the investigation.

Detectives expect someone would have noticed suspicious activity at the popular fishing spot over the long weekend. Picture: 7 News

“It’s a popular spot, a lot of people go there, and with it being a long weekend I just can’t see how she could have been there and no one saw her for any great length of time,’’ he said.


Sixteen deaths were recorded along a three kilometre stretch around Snapper Point and Frazer Park in the past eight years, many of those were people of Asian descent who travelled from Sydney to fish at the popular spot, according to the newspaper.

The homicide squad is working with local detectives and want to speak to anyone who visited the national park in recent days.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

