Tony Abbott sings karaoke, completely slays John Denver's Country Roads

Australia, we were wrong in being so keen to get rid of Tony Abbott as Prime Minister and this is why.

Everyone knows the ever-busy Mr Abbott goes on a charity bike ride every year but what few of us know is what he gets up to in between the stages of his epic pollie pedals.

Thanks to radio announcer Wes Heathers from Young, NSW, we now know incredible karaoke performances of John Denver’s Country Roads are one of those activities.

And there is video evidence. And there are shearer’s singlets. And there are notes no mere mortal should ever attempt but, then, Tony Abbott has never been short on ambition.

The video shows Mr Heather and Mr Abbott on stage together belting out the late night classic for all their worth.

Mr Heather told Buzzfeed it all started when the Pollie Pedal peloton rolled into Cootamundra where Mr Abbott hosted a karaoke night at the Family Hotel.

He was dressed like this.

Mr Heather told Buzzfeed: “I will say this, Tony Abbott does not have the best voice in the world.”

Mr Abbott was not about to let that ruin his fun though.

“Every time I went to sit down, he’d be like ‘Wes! Wes! Another one.’ So I’d have to stay up and sing back-up to him,” Mr Heathers said.

Mr Abbott’s love of karaoke is second only to his love of raw onions, it seems.

This is not the first time he’s let rip on an open mic.

Late last year audio leaked of Mr Abbott belting out Elvis’ Suspicious Minds during Christmas drinks with his colleagues from the Nationals.

