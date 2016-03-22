Heckenberg shooter turns himself in to police

Alleged Heckenberg shooter Matthew Russell has handed himself into police.

Police have been searching for the 28 year old since Friday when an innocent man was shot dead in Sydney's south west.

Police believe the victim, identified as Qusay Al Mhanawi, was an innocent bystander caught up in a dispute between Mr Russell and two brothers over one of the brothers' girlfriends.

Mr Al Mhanawi, 46, was struck in the head by a stray bullet as he sat in his car.

He was described as being "completely innocent" and played no part in the dispute that led to his death, police said.

It is understood two Tongan brothers smashed a window of Mr Russell's car after he made a comment about one of their girlfriends, leading Mr Russell to allegedly open fire.

The two brothers are believed to have dived behind Mr Al Mhanawi's car which was parked on Matthew Street about 6.30pm.

Commissioner Andrew Scipione confirms Matthew Russell has handed himself into Bankstown Police Station. — Robert Ovadia (@RobertOvadia) March 22, 2016

Police raided Mr Russell's Green Valley home on Saturday and found Mr Russell's car without number plates in the garage.

Police arrested and charged two people and but were still hunting for the alleged shooter, who was deemed to be armed and dangerous.

A 30-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were arrested and charged on Saturday with concealing a serious indictable offence.

More to come...

