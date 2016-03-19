News

Man throws cat over fence
Man caught on camera hurling cat at neighbour's house

Man hunt for gunman after innocent man shot dead in car

Yahoo7 News /

Police have identified a man they are hunting for after an innocent driver was shot dead in his car driving past a neighborhood argument that escalated on the street.

The incident occurred after 6.30pm on Friday, when a motorist confronted two men who were crossing Matthew Street in Heckenberg.

CCTV has emerged showing the moments before an innocent man was fatally shot while driving his car after a neighborhood argument escalated on the street.



He fired at them, but the round missed the pair and struck a man driving his car.

The gunshot then hit and killed 46-year-old Qusay Almhanawi, who was passing in a car.





Shooting victim Qusay Almhanawi.

CCTV from a nearby house shows a man driving a light coloured sedan, stopping and getting out of the car for a few moments before getting back in and driving quickly away from the scene.

Mr Almhanawidied died at the scene.



Police are investigating the scene were a man was found dead.

The car rolled after the man was shot, hitting one of the pedestrians.

The 20-year-old man hit by the car was treated by paramedics for a minor injury and is in a stable condition in hospital.

Police are at the scene in Heckenburg in Sydney's southwest.

The other pedestrian, aged 25, is being questioned by police.

Reports have surfaced of a woman making threats as crime scene was being closed off.

"Your whole f----ing family is going to f----ing die. That better not be my f----ing kid," the woman was reportedly heard saying.

Police searched a nearby home shortly after the shooting, but there was no one home at the time and the search for the gunman continues.

Back To Top