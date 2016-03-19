Man hunt for gunman after innocent man shot dead in car

Police have identified a man they are hunting for after an innocent driver was shot dead in his car driving past a neighborhood argument that escalated on the street.

The incident occurred after 6.30pm on Friday, when a motorist confronted two men who were crossing Matthew Street in Heckenberg.

He fired at them, but the round missed the pair and struck a man driving his car.

The gunshot then hit and killed 46-year-old Qusay Almhanawi, who was passing in a car.

Matthew Russell may be able to assist with inquiries re:Heckenberg shooting. If sighted, don't approach -contact 000 pic.twitter.com/vpreyYTFyZ — NSW Police (@nswpolice) March 19, 2016

CCTV from a nearby house shows a man driving a light coloured sedan, stopping and getting out of the car for a few moments before getting back in and driving quickly away from the scene.

Mr Almhanawidied died at the scene.

The car rolled after the man was shot, hitting one of the pedestrians.

The 20-year-old man hit by the car was treated by paramedics for a minor injury and is in a stable condition in hospital.

The other pedestrian, aged 25, is being questioned by police.

Reports have surfaced of a woman making threats as crime scene was being closed off.

"Your whole f----ing family is going to f----ing die. That better not be my f----ing kid," the woman was reportedly heard saying.

Police searched a nearby home shortly after the shooting, but there was no one home at the time and the search for the gunman continues.