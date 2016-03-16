News

Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Champagne tastes: The true costs of Sydney City's wine list revealed

David Matters
7News Sydney /

With bottles of the best Australian and imported wine on the menu, it seems Sydney City councillors have expensive tastes.

Seven News has taken a look at the council’s cellar list and discovered it is worth much more than Mayor Clover Moore and her councillors have recorded.

Penfold’s is one of Australia’s most famous luxury brands and, for most of us, drinking a bottle of Grange remains an unattainable luxury.

“On the international stage it is considered the top wine we produce in this country,” fine wine merchant David Matters said.

But at Sydney City Council it is a wine within easy reach.

Seven News can reveal the council’s cellar has a staggering 58 bottles of the good stuff; the ’85, the ’92, ’93, ’94, ’95 and ’97.


“We’re at the $800 - $900 a bottle type area, so we’re at the pointy end,” Mr Matters said.

A right to information investigation shows it has Dom Perignon and premium Veuve among dozens of others.

The drinks cabinet cost almost $40,000 to stock.

But as the value of some of its older bottles have more than quadrupled, the market value is much higher.

City of Sydney councillor Angela Vithoulkas said it was the council’s job to safeguard ratepayers’ money.

“We’re not meant top squander it and we’re not the royal family,” Cr Vithoulkas said.

���Our tastes shouldn’t be of royal quality.”

Last month 7 News revealed Clover Moore’s New Year’s Eve party cost $700,000 and now there is news she plans to embark on an $80,000 tour of China.

Nobody from the council’s administration would agree to be interviewed but in a statement it defended the booze bill.

It said Town Hall hosts dozens of functions and last year drank just five grand’s worth.

“Let’s be judged on our actions and our government, not on our wine list, “ Cr Vithoulkas said.

To see the full contents of the council’s cellar click here.


City of Sydney statement in full

"The City hosts more than 100 civic functions each year at Sydney Town Hall, including citizenship ceremonies, diplomatic delegations and official receptions.

Depending on the nature of the event, different beverages are served to guests, including alcohol, soft drink, tea and coffee.

In the past financial year, less than $5,000 worth of alcohol from the Town Hall cellar was consumed at these functions.

Each year, an annual stock-take is made of the Town Hall cellar, and an independent expert puts a value on beverages stored in the cellar.

Some bottles have been in the cellar's collection for more than 15 years, which is reflected in their recorded value."


