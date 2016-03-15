News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Carpenter who took nail through the heart owes his life to Queensland's critical care paramedics

7News Brisbane /

FIRST ON 7 - A man who was shot in the heart with a nail gun is certain he would have died if not for the paramedics who saved him.

Police bodycam captures arrest of Craig Keogh
2:35

Police bodycam captures arrest of Craig Keogh
0320_1130_nat_AlisonRaspa
0:32

Body of missing Australian woman found in lake
Fly-tippers dump quarter of a mile of debris
0:45

Fly-tippers dump 400m long pile of debris
0304_1800_sa_crash
1:08

Woman killed in sickening crash
0303_1800_vic_pedestrian
0:18

Pedestrian killed while crossing service lane
Broward County sees 'great turnout' on first day back to school
2:02

Broward County sees 'great turnout' on first day back to school
0228_1800_qld_rail
1:29

Further issues with Queensland Rail’s new trains
0228_1800_ADL-Cali
0:19

Motorbike rider's lucky escape in spectacular Californian highway crash
0228_1800_nsw_biker
0:20

Motorbike rider miraculously survives crashing underneath moving semi-trailer
Technology is Redefining Independence
3:55

Technology is Redefining Independence
Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0:57

Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0225_1800_qld_roadrage
2:02

Tradie left for dead in horrifying road rage attack
 

Craig Rail is coming out of a pain-staking recovery after taking a 75-millimetre nail through the chest.

The 45-year-old carpenter will have scar across his heart as a constant reminder of how close he came to losing his life.

The scar on Craig Rail's chest will remind him of how close he came to dying. Source: 7 News

"It's good to be alive, that's for sure," he told 7 News, but most of his praise goes to the ambos that came to his aid.

"If it weren't for the paramedics getting there as quick as they did and having the equipment that they did, I'd be dead for sure."

The large scar after the opertaion. Soruce: 7 News


Queensland Ambulance received the call about five minutes to midday on Thursday, October 1 last year.

An apprentice shot the nail, which deflected off a steel post and shot Mr Rail through the heart.

"When the apprentice used it there was an accident and I got shot in the chest with it. It was not nice," Mr Rail said.

Critical care paramedics prepped Mr Rail for surgery while en route to hospital. Source: 7 News

Critical care paramedics arrived on the scene and took an ultrasound of his heart. This allowed the patient to be prepped for surgery as soon as he arrived at hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service medical director Dr Stephen Rashford said critical care paramedics have had a monumental impact serious patients.

"Really minutes make the difference and we were within a couple of minutes of things being catastrophic," he told 7 News.

The nail that stuck in Mr Rail's chest. Source: 7 News

There are more than 300 critical care paramedics who form part of the ambulance elite.

Before they can graduate, they have to undergo tough training including simulated accidents, to prepare them for real-life emergencies.

Critical Care Paramedic trainee Hannah Gaulke said it's tough, even if it's staged.

A simulated critical response situation. Source: 7 News

"Even though this is simulated, you still really get the adrenaline surge and you still get the emotion behind it all," she said.

That training made all the difference to Mr Rail, who only returned to work last week.

"I've still got a few niggly injuries from it all but on the whole, I'm alive and still moving," he said.

Back To Top