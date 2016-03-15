Carpenter who took nail through the heart owes his life to Queensland's critical care paramedics

FIRST ON 7 - A man who was shot in the heart with a nail gun is certain he would have died if not for the paramedics who saved him.

Craig Rail is coming out of a pain-staking recovery after taking a 75-millimetre nail through the chest.

The 45-year-old carpenter will have scar across his heart as a constant reminder of how close he came to losing his life.

"It's good to be alive, that's for sure," he told 7 News, but most of his praise goes to the ambos that came to his aid.

"If it weren't for the paramedics getting there as quick as they did and having the equipment that they did, I'd be dead for sure."

Queensland Ambulance received the call about five minutes to midday on Thursday, October 1 last year.

An apprentice shot the nail, which deflected off a steel post and shot Mr Rail through the heart.

"When the apprentice used it there was an accident and I got shot in the chest with it. It was not nice," Mr Rail said.

Critical care paramedics arrived on the scene and took an ultrasound of his heart. This allowed the patient to be prepped for surgery as soon as he arrived at hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service medical director Dr Stephen Rashford said critical care paramedics have had a monumental impact serious patients.

"Really minutes make the difference and we were within a couple of minutes of things being catastrophic," he told 7 News.

There are more than 300 critical care paramedics who form part of the ambulance elite.

Before they can graduate, they have to undergo tough training including simulated accidents, to prepare them for real-life emergencies.

Critical Care Paramedic trainee Hannah Gaulke said it's tough, even if it's staged.

"Even though this is simulated, you still really get the adrenaline surge and you still get the emotion behind it all," she said.

That training made all the difference to Mr Rail, who only returned to work last week.

"I've still got a few niggly injuries from it all but on the whole, I'm alive and still moving," he said.