Thieves lucky to escape death after stolen car slams into Sydney home

A western Sydney family – and three thieves – were lucky to escape death in an "unbelievable" crash when a stolen car slammed into their home.

Security footage captured the crash in which the car slammed into a bus stop along the Hume Highway in Lansvale before smashing into the front yard of the Cao family home where a father and son were sleeping.

Neighbour Heather Stein witnessed the crash and said the Toyota Camry was airborne.

"The crash was just unbelievable, unbelievable," she told 7 News.

The car mounted the footpath, crashed through a bus stop, two fences, and into the house in a scene described as a Hollywood stunt. Remarkably, the house escaped major damage.

"I understand there were people inside the bedroom at the time, so they were very fortunate," Cabramatta Police Acting Inspector Andrew Ryabovitch said.

The three thieves fled the scene on foot, and police were unable to locate them even with the use of sniffer dogs.

"We have a number of leads and lines of inquiry that we're working through," Acting Insp Ryabovitch

It is hoped fingerprints or DNA left in the car will provide some clues.

