News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'His skin was peeling off': Father left with severe burns after falling into garage fire
'His skin was peeling off': Father left with severe burns after falling into garage fire

A comment about littering lands two mates in jail after a NSW bottle shop brawl

Yahoo7 News /

A brawl captured on CCTV shows a fight that erupted at a North Wollongong liquor store after a stranger commented on a dropped cigarette butt.

Ciggie butt comment causes two men to rage out in a NSW bottle shop. Picture: Illawarra Mercury

A comment about littering lands two mates in jail after a NSW bottle shop brawl

Litterbugs attack bottle store customer after he comments on a dropped cigarette butt. Picture: Illawarra Mercury

The footage shows Fairy Meadow mates Ben Albert and Rhys Olbrich assault a male customer and destroy property inside the store.

The court heard a customer chastised the men for littering outside the bottle shop on May 24 last year, then Albert told the customer to “get f***ed”, the Illawara Mercury reported.

The pair continued into the store with a female friend, then the confrontation continued inside near the cash registers, and turned violent.

The security footage shows Albert arguing with the customer and spitting in his face, despite Olbrich and the woman trying to pull him away.

The men brawl inside the store. Picture: Illawarra Mercury

The shop attendant attempts to intervene, but Albert spits in his face, too.

Albert then channels his rage onto a display table full of alcohol, smashing several bottles as he exits the shop.

The footage cuts to the front of the store, where the victim is using his phone to photograph the number plate of the pair’s car.

Olbrich lashes out at the customer, punching him in the face and wrestling with him to take his mobile phone.

The customer was attacked after he tried to take a picture of the men's number plate. Picture: Illawarra Mercury

Olbrich was arrested in July and Albert in August.

Olbrich pleaded guilty to affray and larceny on Friday, with his lawyer Matt Ward saying he had been drinking heavily at the time of the incident to cope with a relationship breakdown.

A shop attendant intervenes but gets assaulted, too. Picture: Illawarra Mercury

Mr Ward said Olbrich was now receiving psychological treatment for alcohol and anger issues.

Magistrate Geraldine Beattie sentenced Olbrich to at least six months behind bars, and Albert was sentenced to nine months.

Both men have appealed their sentences.

Related videos:



Back To Top