A comment about littering lands two mates in jail after a NSW bottle shop brawl

A brawl captured on CCTV shows a fight that erupted at a North Wollongong liquor store after a stranger commented on a dropped cigarette butt.

Litterbugs attack bottle store customer after he comments on a dropped cigarette butt. Picture: Illawarra Mercury

The footage shows Fairy Meadow mates Ben Albert and Rhys Olbrich assault a male customer and destroy property inside the store.

The court heard a customer chastised the men for littering outside the bottle shop on May 24 last year, then Albert told the customer to “get f***ed”, the Illawara Mercury reported.

The pair continued into the store with a female friend, then the confrontation continued inside near the cash registers, and turned violent.

The security footage shows Albert arguing with the customer and spitting in his face, despite Olbrich and the woman trying to pull him away.

The shop attendant attempts to intervene, but Albert spits in his face, too.

Albert then channels his rage onto a display table full of alcohol, smashing several bottles as he exits the shop.

The footage cuts to the front of the store, where the victim is using his phone to photograph the number plate of the pair’s car.

Olbrich lashes out at the customer, punching him in the face and wrestling with him to take his mobile phone.

Olbrich was arrested in July and Albert in August.

Olbrich pleaded guilty to affray and larceny on Friday, with his lawyer Matt Ward saying he had been drinking heavily at the time of the incident to cope with a relationship breakdown.

Mr Ward said Olbrich was now receiving psychological treatment for alcohol and anger issues.

Magistrate Geraldine Beattie sentenced Olbrich to at least six months behind bars, and Albert was sentenced to nine months.

Both men have appealed their sentences.

Related videos: