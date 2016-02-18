Salim slams 'racist, jealous' colleagues in angry Facebook rant

News

Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
Nicholas McCallum
Yahoo7 News /

Controversial Sydney developer and former deputy mayor Salim Mehajer has come out swinging at former colleagues as his empire and status continue to crumble around him.

In a long-winded Facebook rant directed at two of his former councillor colleagues, Mr Mehajer called out Irene Simms and George Campbell for being "tall-poppies", "anti developer" and racist against people with "olive complexion".

THE FACTS - According to Salim Mehajer. Source: Facebook

Some of the accusations made in the rant. Source: Facebook


"Your ideologues are indeed most vile," Mr Mehajer wrote.

"It is people like yourselves that spread negativity and plague the world with your rubbish."

Salim Mehajer has lost out big time after one meeting on Wednesday night which overturned a project which would have earned he and his family a profit of more than $10 million. Photo: Supplied

In a post script, the suspended councillor said "it appears that everyone must be reminded of their positions in life… and I'd like to remind the two of you 'dole bludgers' that it is I and indeed people like myself that is paying for that slice of bread and capsule of butter sitting on your kitchen table (sic)."


Mr Mehajer ended his rant nicely. Source: Facebook

The disgraced councillor signed off by saying: "Jealousy is a disease. Good day to you both," sealing his tirade with a pink heart emoji.

The rant followed reports Mr Mehajer and his family lost $10 million "in an hour" following a nullified property deal approved by Auburn Council last year.

The report spurred the 29-year-old to fire off a letter to Fairfax that said quite the opposite.

"I didn't lose $10m in half an hour, In fact (I) MADE $12m in half an hour," the suspended councillor said in a statement emailed to the publisher.

The reported loss came from a murky property deal regarding a property in Lidcombe's John Street owned by the Auburn City Council and approved for sale to a Mehajer family business at several millions of dollars bellow market value.

The council voted to sell the land for $8.5 million, despite receiving an appraisal that valued the land at least $5 million higher.

Each unit was estimated to be worth over $100,000, a project, which would have earned the family a profit of more than $10 million.

But Mr Mehajer believes the nullified sale still went in his favour.

Mr Mehajer made the assumption based upon a technicality, saying that as the December deal was cancelled a previous agreement from years earlier would be reinstated, approving the sale of the same property for $6.5 million.

However, Fairfax reports the cancelled December deal is not likely to revert to the more favourable terms.

