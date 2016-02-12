NSW farmer finds victorious daddy-long-legs killing brown snake

News

Farmer and photographer Patrick Lees discovered the victorious and often-timid spider wrapping up its much larger prey in a web at his farm near Weethalle in the NSW central west, uploading it to his The Aussie Farmer Facebook page.

Mr Lees told the ABC he had heard tales of spiders vanquishing snakes before but he had never seen one hand a snake its tail with his own eyes.

The daddy-long-legs beat the juvenile brown snake easily. Source: Facebook/The Aussie Farmer

'Death by daddy-long-legs'. Soruce: Facebook/The Aussie Farmer


"I've heard about it, but I've never seen it, let alone a daddy-long-legs," Mr Lees said.

The snake was a juvenile, about one-metre long, but much larger than its predator.

Mr Lees left the harvestman and snake where it was and a number of reinforcements later arrived to help wrap it in web from head to tail.


The brown snake later became a meal for several of the spider's allies. Source: Facebook

"I'm not going to deny them their victory," he said.

Snakes falling prey to spiders seems to be more prevalent then we should assume.

Earlier this week WA woman Jennifer Fox spotted redback spiders wrapping up two baby snakes in her Dongara backyard.

While last year Neale Postlethwaite from Gooroc, north of Melbourne, found a redback spider with a baby eastern brown snake caught up in its web in his garage.

Snake eating another snake caught on video

Snake found hiding in men's toilet


News break – February 12

