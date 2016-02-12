NSW farmer finds victorious daddy-long-legs killing brown snake

A NSW farmer witnessed an unlikely victory when a daddy-long-legs spider ensnared and killed a brown snake.

Farmer and photographer Patrick Lees discovered the victorious and often-timid spider wrapping up its much larger prey in a web at his farm near Weethalle in the NSW central west, uploading it to his The Aussie Farmer Facebook page.

Mr Lees told the ABC he had heard tales of spiders vanquishing snakes before but he had never seen one hand a snake its tail with his own eyes.



"I've heard about it, but I've never seen it, let alone a daddy-long-legs," Mr Lees said.

The snake was a juvenile, about one-metre long, but much larger than its predator.

Mr Lees left the harvestman and snake where it was and a number of reinforcements later arrived to help wrap it in web from head to tail.

"I'm not going to deny them their victory," he said.

Snakes falling prey to spiders seems to be more prevalent then we should assume.

Earlier this week WA woman Jennifer Fox spotted redback spiders wrapping up two baby snakes in her Dongara backyard.

While last year Neale Postlethwaite from Gooroc, north of Melbourne, found a redback spider with a baby eastern brown snake caught up in its web in his garage.

