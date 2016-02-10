Bankruptcy order looms for mining tycoon, once Australia's youngest billionaire

Controversial junior coal magnate Nathan Tinkler is expected to launch a court appeal to stave off bankruptcy.

The former billionaire, whose debt-fuelled mining empire collapsed in 2012 following the slide in coal prices, has been fighting a petition from GE Commercial that he be declared bankrupt over a $US2.25 million debt, which was said to be worth almost $2.8 million in Australian dollars as at June 2015.

Federal Court Judge Jacqueline Gleeson on Tuesday ordered that a sequestration order be made against Mr Tinkler's estate.

She also directed that her orders not be acted upon before 4pm on Tuesday because Mr Tinkler's lawyers indicated they planned to appeal.

However, Justice Gleeson ordered that proceedings under the sequestration order be stayed for three weeks.

Mr Tinkler had argued in court that he should not be declared bankrupt in part because he was solvent, but Justice Gleeson on Tuesday found that "the evidence relied upon by Mr Tinkler did not support his contention as to solvency".

His lawyers also argued that GE Commercial had not relied on the right exchange rate when converting the debt from US to Australian dollars.

The judgement comes weeks after Mr Tinkler raising $20 million to part-fund the purchase of a closed coal mine in New South Wales as he seeks to resurrect his business interests.

Australian Pacific Coal, which is now headed by Mr Tinkler, has agreed to buy an 83.33 per cent stake in the Dartbrook mine in the Hunter Valley from struggling mining giant Anglo American.

Adding extra pressure to Mr Tinkler’s financial woes, was a court action launched by liquidators last year, almost three years after the collapse of the businessman’s horse stud Patinack Farm, on the Gold Coast hinterland. Creditors owed about $5.5 million, which was discontinued last month, with reports of negotiations continuing between the parties.

