Sydney mother tags local skatepark to get safety message into young kids' heads

A number of young skaters found themselves butting heads with a woman tagging their local skatepark over helmets.

But the 45-year-old thought her reasoning was sound, even if her methods were somewhat mad.

The skateboarders came across Sonia Grima tagging a ramp at their skatepark in Cherrybrook in Sydney's Hills District on Sunday afternoon.

Using red spray paint, the mother was trying to get a message across to the young boarders: "Helmets are Cool".

She was prompted to tag up the message that has grown on social media since the death of 14-year-old Rosemeadow boy Michael Hannon who was killed while riding his scooter on the road 10 days ago.

But the kids gave Ms Grima a verbal spray instead.

"Don't tag the f***ing skatepark," one of the teens says in the video given to 7 News.

Ms Grima replied: "F***k off you f***ing idiots. Put your f***ing helmets on before you get brain dead."

While many of the young boys who skate the park wear their helmets regularly, some have said the mother-of-two's attempt at blasting her safety message in their faces has had the opposite effect.

Ms Grima told 7 News that despite having to face court she would probably do it again – although next time she would use chalk.

"If I was going to do it again I probably would, I must admit" she said.

Ms Grima has offered to scrub the skatepark clean for her penance.