Storms hammer Sydney for the second day in a row

Large parts of Sydney have been slammed by wild weather for the second day in a row.

The storm set in this afternoon, bringing heavy rain and hail to large parts of Sydney's west.

It came after warnings to expect hailstones and damaging winds this afternoon with a severe thunderstorm warning issued for a large swathe of the state's centre.

Country areas have also been told to expect wild weather.

Bowral, Orange, Mudgee, Bathurst, Katoomba, Canberra, Goulburn, Cooma, Yass, Dubbo, Parkes will likely be affected, a warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology said.

It comes as emergency services prepare for a another busy day after brutal storms on Friday triggered more than 350 calls for help and cut power to more than 40,000 homes.

Flooding sparked at least three rescue calls, with SES volunteers rescuing a family of four from their car.

The SES advises people to stay indoors but away from windows, secure or put away loose items around your house and unplug computers and appliances.