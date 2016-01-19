Young boy witnessed police fatally shoot knife-wielding man in Sydney's west

A 12-year-old boy reportedly watched on as a knife-wielding man was shot dead inside a Sydney police station, after the man lunged at officers with the weapon.

Fairfax claimed the child was inside the foyer of Quakers Hill police station at the time of the violent incident about 10.30am Tuesday.

A man, believed to be in his 40s, died at the scene when he was shot in the ‘upper left hand side of the chest’.

Police have not said whether the young boy was inside or outside the station at the time.

.@7NewsSydney #QuakersHill shooting appears to be 'suicide by cop'. Man armed with carving knife told cops to shoot, lunged, Sgt shot him. — Robert Ovadia (@RobertOvadia) January 19, 2016

A police spokeswoman told Yahoo7 that the boy did witness part of the incident and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The spokeswoman could not confirm the boy’s age or where he was at the time.

New South Wales Ambulance Service declined to comment on treatment of the young boy.

Police have since launched a critical incident investigation.

After the incident it’s believed the boy, another toddler and two women stayed at the police station while the adults spoke to police after the experience.

Investigators said the man, of Pacific Islander appearance, confronted police with a ‘large knife’ after driving to the station in a white Commodore.

Following a short confrontation, a sergeant with 24-years experience fatally shot the man.

“The officer who fired the shot is very distressed,” Assistant Commissioner Denis Clifford said at a media conference.

"There is no indication that this terrorist related," he said, adding the man died at the scene.

"There were other police in the station but there was only one shot fired.

"As you can understand the officer who fired the shot is very distressed," asst comm Clifford said.

Police are investigating the deceased's white Holden sedan, which remains parked outside the station and expect to reopen the road at around 4.30pm so the car can be removed.

The man reportedly told police to shoot him before lunging at them in an apparent attempt at 'suicide by cop'. Unsuccessful attempts were made to talk the man down.

No police were injured in the incident but the officer who fired the fatal shot was left "very distressed".

A witness posted on a community forum that she thought police ‘did the right thing’.

“They all responded immediately and were performing first aid within seconds of the shot,” she said.

She said despite witnessing the shooting she did not know the man had died until a friend told her.

One bystander saw witnesses performing CPR on the man before paramedics arrived, Fairfax reports.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800