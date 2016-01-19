News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Train jumper a 'bloody idiot': WA premier (clone 39775839)
'Complete, utter, bloody idiot’: Premier calls out daredevil train jumper

Young boy witnessed police fatally shoot knife-wielding man in Sydney's west

Natasha Christian, Nicholas McCallum with Yahoo7
Yahoo7 News /

A 12-year-old boy reportedly watched on as a knife-wielding man was shot dead inside a Sydney police station, after the man lunged at officers with the weapon.

London police investigating explosion at tube station
2:23

London police investigating explosion at tube station
NY Police: Bus Driver Possibly Didn't Know Rules
0:41

NY Police: Bus Driver Possibly Didn't Know Rules
0409_1800_nsw_balmain
1:54

Man points high-powered rifle at police
0410_0500_nat_cereal
0:19

P-plater caught driving and eating charged
French police clash with eco-activists as they clear abandoned airport site
1:05

French police clash with eco-activists as they clear abandoned airport site
Photos: ‘The Last Three’: Behind the effort to save the northern white rhinoceros
1:33

Photos: ‘The Last Three’: Behind the effort to save the northern white rhinoceros
French police clash with eco-activists as they clear abandoned airport site
0:51

French police clash with eco-activists as they clear abandoned airport site
0409_1800_wa_stunt
1:38

Police investigate ‘dangerous’ train stunt video
French police clash with eco-activists at abandoned airport site
0:45

French police clash with eco-activists at abandoned airport site
Car Crashes Into Hurst Home, Causes Explosion After Hitting Gas Line
0:39

Car Crashes Into Hurst Home, Causes Explosion After Hitting Gas Line
0409_wa_sun_graffiti
1:21

Hunt is on for Perth graffiti vandals
Rain Doesn't Stop Thousands in London Waiting to Vote in Hungary Parliamentary Election
0:38

Rain Doesn't Stop Thousands in London Waiting to Vote in Hungary Parliamentary Election
 

Fairfax claimed the child was inside the foyer of Quakers Hill police station at the time of the violent incident about 10.30am Tuesday.

A man, believed to be in his 40s, died at the scene when he was shot in the ‘upper left hand side of the chest’.

Police have not said whether the young boy was inside or outside the station at the time.

Quakers Hill police station on Lalor Road where someone has been shot. Source: Google



A police spokeswoman told Yahoo7 that the boy did witness part of the incident and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The spokeswoman could not confirm the boy’s age or where he was at the time.

New South Wales Ambulance Service declined to comment on treatment of the young boy.

Police have since launched a critical incident investigation.

After the incident it’s believed the boy, another toddler and two women stayed at the police station while the adults spoke to police after the experience.

A white Commodore outside the police station on Lalor Road has been cordoned off with police tape. Source: 7 News

Investigators said the man, of Pacific Islander appearance, confronted police with a ‘large knife’ after driving to the station in a white Commodore.

Following a short confrontation, a sergeant with 24-years experience fatally shot the man.

“The officer who fired the shot is very distressed,” Assistant Commissioner Denis Clifford said at a media conference.

"There is no indication that this terrorist related," he said, adding the man died at the scene.

"There were other police in the station but there was only one shot fired.

"As you can understand the officer who fired the shot is very distressed," asst comm Clifford said.

Police are investigating the deceased's white Holden sedan, which remains parked outside the station and expect to reopen the road at around 4.30pm so the car can be removed.

The man reportedly told police to shoot him before lunging at them in an apparent attempt at 'suicide by cop'. Unsuccessful attempts were made to talk the man down.

No police were injured in the incident but the officer who fired the fatal shot was left "very distressed".

A witness posted on a community forum that she thought police ‘did the right thing’.

“They all responded immediately and were performing first aid within seconds of the shot,” she said.

She said despite witnessing the shooting she did not know the man had died until a friend told her.

Paramedics entered the station but exited without a patient. Source: 7 News

One bystander saw witnesses performing CPR on the man before paramedics arrived, Fairfax reports.

Police operation underway on Lalor Road in Quakers Hill. Source: Facebook/Skye Patterson

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800

Back To Top