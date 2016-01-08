Online trolls accuse ex-Socceroo of 'groping' his daughter during National Anthem

A former Socceroo and Premier League footballer has fallen victim to a brigade of internet trolls over a video of him hugging his daughter before a match.

Craig Foster, 46, was filmed with his arm across his eight-year-old’s chest during the National Anthemn ahead of a Legends game at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

As the footage went to air on Thursday, the proud father became subject to claims he had ‘groped’ the young girl.

The video proved to be potent troll bait on Twitter and sparked a torrent of criticism towards the sports presenter and former Portsmouth and Crystal Palace midfielder.

Foster brushed off the abuse, telling his Twitter followers bringing his daughter to the match had been an unforgettable experience.

“Was very special for all the players to have our children share tonight’s experience as mascots. My beautiful 8 yo daughter. Unforgettable,” Foster tweeted.

“Shame my 16 yo girl and 18 yo son couldn’t be there as well. I certainly would have hugged them very close too. Special for a father.”

But those comments served to further encourage the criticism, which saw some internet users label him a weirdo. One called him a ‘sick c---’

“At least buy her dinner first weirdo,” wrote @Matt4RD.

But there was also plenty of support for Foster, with some users angrily hitting out at the criticism, saying those attacking the footballer were guilty of ‘sexualising children’.

Several users jumped to his defense on Facebook and Twitter, declaring it was a sign of a ‘sick’ society when a father came in for public criticism for showing affection towards one of his children.

A spokesperson for the game's promoter, Blackbridge, told the Daily Mail players had been invited to bring their families.

"It was a wonderful, innocent occasion for all of the players and their children," they said.

The match saw former Liverpool stars face off against former Socceroo players. The visitors won 4-0.