A chief financial officer in Sydney has been arrested for allegedly stealing about $1 million per year from his company over more than a decade.

Sydney financial officer arrested, accused of $10 million fraud against his company

The Beaumont Hills man has been charged with 25 counts of obtaining benefit by deception and six counts of dishonestly obtaining financial benefits after Fraud and Cybercrime Squad detectives launched an investigation last month.

It is alleged the man sent hundreds of payments worth a total of $10.3m into personally controlled bank accounts between 2004 and 2015.

The 36-year-old was arrested on Wednesday December 23 after he attended the Castle Hill police station.

Investigations into the man’s alleged activities began after police received information from the company.

NSW Police have not revealed the name of the company.

The man was granted conditional bail and is due to appear in the Parramatta Local Court on January 13.