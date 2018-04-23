NSW woman jailed for running over ex

A rejected NSW woman drove over her ex-boyfriend before repeatedly punching him as he was trapped under her car in a Christmas Day attack.

Susan Jane Jongsma's ex-boyfriend was caught standing in front of a fence when she accelerated towards him in the drive way of his Goulburn home on the afternoon of December 25, 2016.

As he laid pinned at the chest with one leg turned upwards, Jongsma left the driver's seat of the running vehicle and punched him several times before being pulled away, the NSW District Court heard on Monday.

Jongsma, now 53, was jailed for at least two years and three months over the attack, which she says she doesn't remember.

Judge Robyn Tupman, in sentencing Jongsma to a maximum of four-and-a-half years, said the "very serious" offence amounted to "a serious overreaction as a result of being rejected in a domestic relationship".

She said Jongsma had been drinking alcohol at the time of the incident, was suffering a depressive illness and her relationship with the victim was dysfunctional and strained.

Jongsma, who previously committed domestic violence offences, had shown up at the victim's house after he ignored her messages and turned off his phone.

She soon turned physical and aggressive, trying to choke him and destroying his phone, the court heard.

The man left the house to get help when Jongsma got in her car and drove towards him, steering her vehicle to follow his movements.

The judge said the victim was reported to have made a good physical recovery but continued to suffer the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder.

She said Jongsma, who self-harmed in the wake of the attack and told police she wanted to die, had taken steps towards her rehabilitation and wasn't the same person that she was then.

Jongsma will be eligible for parole in July 2020.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

National domestic violence helpline: 1800 737 732 or 1800RESPECT. In an emergency call triple-zero.