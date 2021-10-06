NSW Premier reveals roadmap changes
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet revealed two key changes to the roadmap on Thursday, promising more to come. Source: ABC News Breakfast
A new study helps quantify the improved protection against COVID-19 achieved with a third booster dose of the vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE in cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy. "Chemotherapy can weaken the ability of cancer patients to fight off infections and to respond appropriately to vaccines," said Deepta Bhattacharya of the University of Arizona College of Medicine, coauthor of the study reported in Nature Medicine https://go.nature.com/3BdnYhH.
Mandatory masks will be ditched earlier than promised and indoor swimming pools will open on Monday as changes are made to the path out of lockdown in NSW after the state reached its 70 per cent double vaccination milestone.NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet met with the crisis cabinet late on Wednesday to tweak the roadmap as the state prepares to emerge from months of lockdown on Monday.
France will send its ambassador back to Australia after withdrawing when Canberra ditched a defence accord with Paris in favour of a tie-up with Britain and the United States.France accused its allies of stabbing it in the back when Australia opted for nuclear-powered submarines to be built with US and British technology instead of a multi-billion dollar French submarine program.
Research carried out in north Queensland could help eradicate the spread of mosquito-borne disease across the world, including dengue fever, yellow fever and the Zika virus.It found that a sterilisation program of the world's most widespread disease-carrying mosquito, the Aedes aegypti, could prevent the insect from producing offspring.
German Benjamin List and Scottish-born David MacMillan have won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing new tools for building molecules that have helped make new drugs and are more environmentally friendly.They share the 10-million Swedish crown ($A1.
Canberra's COVID-19 lockdown has led to the "most significant shock" for the ACT's finances, with the territory recording its largest budget deficit.ACT Chief Minister and Treasurer Andrew Barr on Wednesday delivered his 10th budget, which showed a deficit of $951.