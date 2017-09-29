Man in custody accused of strangling partner to death found dead in prison cell

Lance Pearce, the man accused of strangling his former partner at her NSW Central Coast home, has been found dead in custody.
Blair Dalton had her life support switched off this week after she was allegedly strangled and beaten at the hands of her former partner on Tuesday night.
Police were called to the Ettalong Beach home shortly after 7pm and found 35-year-old Ms Dalton suffering critical injuries.
They immediately commended CPR until paramedics arrived to rush her to Gosford Hospital where she died two days later, police said.
Mr Pearce, her ex-partner, was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder.
Wearing a forensic suit, he made his first court appearance on Wednesday in Gosford, holding his head in his hands and crying during the brief appearance.
He was next due to appear in court in November and his charges were expected to be upgraded to murder, NSW Police said in a statement released Friday.
But Mr Pearce was found dead later on Friday. Police said they aren't treating his death as suspicious.
"The NSW Police Force Corrective Services Investigation Unit are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a 34-year-old man on Friday," a police spokesperson told 7 News Online.
“A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of his death, with Brisbane Water Local Area Command preparing a report for the coroner.”
Family and Friends of Ms Dalton posted heartfelt messages about the beautician on social media.
“Our beautiful Blair, who is always helping others, will today continue on this path when the transplanting of her organs begin,” her father Robert wrote.
"R.I.P Blair Dalton u were an amazing women... u were one of a kind," Stephen Chapman posted on Facebook.
"To say heaven received an angel today is an understatement," one wrote.
National domestic violence helpline: 1800 737 732 or 1800RESPECT. In an emergency call triple-zero.