NSW man caught with drugs and stun gun

A man has been charged after drugs and a stun gun were found among his possessions in Dubbo, NSW.

Officers spoke to a 32-year-old man at a motel on Cobra Street on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of a domestic dispute. A subsequent search of a duffle bag at the scene revealed prohibited drugs, resealable bags, scales, syringes, an ice pipe and a weapon believed to be an electronic stun device.

The man was charged with four offences and refused bail to appear in Dubbo Local Court on Monday.