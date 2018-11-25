NSW Libs facing tough few months: premier

Premier Gladys Berejiklian won't be drawn on what the Liberals' loss in Victoria could mean for NSW but says the months leading up to the state election will be "incredibly tough".

The Liberal Party was trounced in Victoria on Saturday in a vote that saw the Labor Party returned to government with a majority of 16 in the 88-seat parliament.

When Ms Berejiklian held a press conference on Sunday to announce extra police officers targeting drugs and gun crime, she faced a string of questions about what the result meant for the March vote in NSW.

She said she couldn't comment on the "various factors" leading to the result and she didn't know enough about Victoria's internal politics to be able to say how much the ousting of former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull contributed.

But the premier said people didn't like to see instability or politicians focused on themselves, "and that's why in NSW we have a strong and stable government focused on delivering".

She said there was no doubt the next few months were going to be tough "and I've never denied that for a second".

"I'm used to being the underdog, that's me. I'm used to that. What I'm also used to is staying focused," Ms Berejiklian said.

She said she didn't want to get distracted or "have outside influences impact what's happening in NSW" which could stand on its "own two feet".

Opposition Leader Michael Daley said he was encouraged by the Victorian result but "there's still a huge mountain to climb".

He said he wouldn't be trying to copy Victorian Labor but one lesson he took from the election was that "when you put people first", looked them in the eye and told them you cared about them, "they hear you".

"The Victorian election just showed what happens when you've got a government that actually cares about people," he told reporters in Sydney.