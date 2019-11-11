NSW braces for 'catastrophic' fire risks

A thick haze covered Sydney this morning as smoke from nearby bushfires drifted cross the city

NSW is preparing for catastrophic and unprecedented conditions in what could be the most dangerous bushfire week in Australia's history, with more than 3000 firefighters and 60 aircraft ready to fight the blazes.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday morning said Monday's dire forecast had not changed and told residents to heed the warnings authorities and head for safety.

"We need to make sure every community member takes the opportunity to assess the situation and act with precaution in every possible manner," Ms Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

"I can't thank enough volunteers and personnel that have been on the ground."

A catastrophic fire danger rating - the highest possible level - is in place for the Greater Sydney, Greater Hunter and Illawarra-Shoalhaven areas.

More than 50 fires are currently burning across the state, with 25 uncontained. Nine remain at "watch and act" level.

Temperatures in the high 30s, low humidity and winds of up to 80 kilometres per hour, coupled with the drought, mean the state faces "horrendous conditions", according to the NSW Rural Fire Service.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said while there had been no evacuations so far people are still being urged to relocate if they're in the path of the fire front. The fire perimeter is about 1000km.

A week-long state of emergency has been declared in NSW and the Australian Defence Force is on standby to provide support - including for search and rescue operations - if required.

Some 600 schools have been closed for the day.

"We still have - not just the fires we are dealing with - but the very widespread catastrophic forecast covering the Greater Hunter region, Greater Sydney region and the south coast," Mr Fitzsimmons said.

"We plan to deal with ... these sorts of days, and always hope they never come.

"Leaving early and well ahead of any fire in your area is the safest option. Safest options might include going to the local shopping centre, going into town, where you're not in the bushfire-prone area."

Mr Fitzsimmons said fires could spread so quickly in such conditions that people find themselves in severe danger before help arrives. Embers have been known to jump 20-30km in front of a catastrophic fire.

Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said residents were facing what "could be the most dangerous bushfire week this nation has ever seen".

There are also extreme fire danger ratings - the second highest - in place for the North Coast, Southern Ranges, Central Ranges, New England, Northern Slopes and North Western areas.

The bushfires, which hit hard on Friday, have so far claimed the lives of three people and destroyed at least 150 homes in the state's north.

Doctors and paramedics on the ground have treated more than 100 people hurt during bushfires, including 20 firefighters.

Those with respiratory conditions have been encouraged to stay indoors.