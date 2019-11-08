NSW driver jailed for running down friend

An extremely intoxicated woman who used her car as a weapon to run down her friend has been jailed over "the shocking incident" which was videoed by neighbours.

Debra Anne Holland pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to Lisa Coleman with intent in December 2017 at Waterloo after they got into a loud, abusive argument following a Sydney wake.

The then 50-year-old Holland deliberately drove at Ms Coleman twice, striking her once and causing serious injuries.

In the NSW District Court on Friday, Judge John Pickering jailed Holland for four years and nine months, with a non-parole period of two years and five months.

Rather than just having the usual written statement of agreed facts, the judge said he could watch video evidence of "the quite shocking incident" which showed how powerful a weapon a car can be.

"There is a complete loss of control, probably caused by alcohol, definitely caused by anger and she had the facility - that is, a motor vehicle - and in her temper and rage could run down the person who was upsetting her," he said.

Ms Coleman, 49, spent more than a month in hospital but died in April 2018 in unrelated circumstances.

The women, who had recently re-connected, had been drinking at the wake for some time when they became involved in an argument during which they were screaming abuse at each other.

"They were both provoking each other in the way they were behaving," the judge said.

Local residents decided to film it on their mobiles, not knowing the video would subsequently record "a serious criminal offence".

Holland got behind the wheel, drove off but then returned when Ms Coleman banged on the vehicle saying: "I will smash your car to pieces".

Holland drove the car directly at Ms Coleman, striking her and causing serious injury, before reversing back and aiming the car at her again but missing her.

The judge found she acted completely out of character and spontaneously, losing her self control in a "few minutes of madness".

Holland, who had no criminal history, lost her job after publicity about the incident.

The judge found she was truly remorseful and because of her bail conditions had been unable to contact Ms Coleman to express her remorse and was unable to reconcile with her before she died.

Her rehabilitation prospects were good, apart from her alcohol problem which always involved some risk of relapse.